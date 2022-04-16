Warren County adds 42 COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported an additional 42 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 12 stemmed from at-home test kits.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate was reported at 4.8% as of Saturday, according to Warren County data. Over the past five days, there have been a total of 200 new COVID cases reported in the county.

The county reported six COVID-related hospitalizations on Saturday, which is one more than on Friday. There is one county resident who is critically ill dealing with COVID-19, according to county data.

Those looking to register for the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by Health Services can find registration links and additional information on the county’s COVID hub site.

The clinic is set to run on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building. The clinic will offer first, second and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Washington CountyWashington County had eight people test positive for COVID-19 out of the 237 results received, according to state data on Saturday.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate is currently 3.8%.

Washington County continues to host a testing site on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling Washington County Public Health at 518-746-2400.

The county is also hosting a weekly vaccination clinic on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Public Health offices at 415 Lower Main St., Hudson Falls. The clinic offers first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Those looking to register for the clinic can call the Public Health team at 518-746-2400. Walk-in appointments are also available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0