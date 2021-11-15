Warren County adds 40 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services on Monday reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and 42 recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 491. A total of 472 people have mild illness. Fourteen people are hospitalized, which is three fewer than Sunday. One person was in critical condition and the rest were considered moderately ill, according to Health Services.

Five Warren County residents are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital on Monday reported 42 total COVID-related patients in-house. Seven people are in the intensive care unit.

All of Monday's cases involved community spread of COVID-19. Warren County Health Services said the majority of new cases stem from exposures in households and workplaces and indoor events and gatherings.

The agency said that people who plan on attending gatherings in the coming weeks or who come in close contact with co-workers should take steps to avoid COVID-19 exposure, including wearing a mask in public per CDC guidelines.

County school districts have reported cases within the last seven days. Queensbury had 25 over a seven-day period that ended on Sunday. Other districts that have seen cases include Glens Falls with nine and Warrensburg with seven.

Find more information about school cases here: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

Warren County also released its weekly breakdown of cases by ZIP code. Queensbury had the most with 188 cases followed by Glens Falls with 153 and Warrensburg with 38.

Warren County’s seven-day average positivity rate is 8.5%.

Eleven of the new cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 1,070, or 2.4%, of the 44,507 Warren County residents that have been fully vaccinated.

Of those, 1,012 had mild illness. A total of 40 people became moderately ill. Two became seriously ill and one critically ill. Fifteen people died — all of them elderly and/or with extensive health issues. Seven of them were residents of nursing homes.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and to lessen the severity of illness in the event a breakthrough cases does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Warren County has the following upcoming clinics:

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first doses.

Friday, Warrensburg High School, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Moderna and Pfizer booster doses.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., first doses and booster doses.

West Glens Falls Emergency Medical Services helped administer 40 doses at a clinic on Sunday.

For more information, call Health Services at 518-761-6580 or visit https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 69.3%. A total of 74% of residents have received at least one dose.

Washington County

Washington County on Monday reported 108 new cases from over the weekend and 111 recoveries. The active caseload stands at 375. There are 21 people in the hospital, which is four more than the previous report.

Of the new cases, 61 have ties to other exposures and investigations including spread through households and workplaces and school and other community activities. The remaining 47 have no identified source of origin, according to a news release.

Some school districts have been hit particularly hard over the past week. Hudson Falls reported 37 cases and Granville 14.

Because of shortages in transportation staff, Granville students will remain on remote learning through Friday. Only students who can provide their own transportation can come to campus.

Cambridge and Greenwich had nine cases each.

Washington County’s seven-day positivity rate is 11% — which is the third-highest in the state.

Twenty-nine of the new infections involved people who are fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases up to 747, or 2.09%, out of 35,668 people who have completed a vaccine series.

Washington County has a clinic scheduled for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Argyle Central School. First doses will be offered of Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, as well as booster doses. Preregistration is required at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus for booster doses.

The county’s vaccination rate stands at 58.3%. A total of 61.7% have received at least one dose.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County on Monday reported that it was monitoring 830 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate is 5.4%.

In the northern Saratoga County towns, there are 84 active cases in Moreau; 55 in Wilton and 30 in Greenfield. There are 22 in Corinth, 14 in Northumberland, eight in Hadley and one in Day.

There are 22 Saratoga County residents in the hospital.

The county’s vaccination rate stands at 78%. A total of 71.9% have received at least one dose.

Statewide

Statewide, 4,572 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 4.01%, which brings the state’s seven-day positive test rate average to 3.3%.

There are 1,963 people in the hospital, which is an increase of 48 from the previous day. A total of 27 people died.

A total of 53,987 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday strongly encouraged people who live or work in high-risk settings to get the vaccine and booster.

“We know the vaccine not only slows the spread, but also improves outcomes and reduces the stress placed on our hospitals and health care system,” she said in a news release. “Dr. (Anthony) Fauci recently noted that making the booster shot available to all is 'absolutely essential' to fighting this deadly virus — especially as people start to congregate indoors for holiday gatherings.”

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

