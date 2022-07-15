Warren County adds 36 new virus cases Friday

Warren County Health Services reported a total of 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 16 of which stemmed from home test results.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 6.4%, according to Health Services.

On Thursday, Ginelle Jones, director of Warren County Health Services, said that the county is recommending people wear masks in indoor public places.

Don Lehman, director of public affairs for the county, said that the county’s recommendation does not indicate that businesses are required to put signage up indicating such.

“Obviously there’s no mandates, there’s no state executive order or anything like that at this point,” he said. “It’s just, here’s a heads-up that we’re seeing more people getting sick and we would like to see more people wear masks because we know that does help stem the spread of this virus.”

On Thursday, the county reported 42 new COVID cases, which was the highest daily figure since June 3.

Lehman said that with the warm weather continuing to reside in the Northeast and the fact that it is still “graduation party season,” it isn’t a shock that the number of infections has gone up in recent weeks.

Health Services received results from the wastewater sampling from July 11 at the Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant that showed the highest presence of COVID-19 in a sample since early May from that location.

“It’s more transmissible from what we’re being told,” said Lehman, referring to the omicron BA.5 subvariant. “You combine all of those things together and you’re going to have more people getting ill.”

Health Services is hosting a Pfizer and Moderna booster clinic on July 26 at the Warren County Municipal Center. For registration links and more information, visit the county’s COVID hub site.

Warren County reported seven COVID-related hospitalizations on Friday, which is one more than on Thursday.

Ray Agnew, spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital, reported a total of 12 COVID hospitalizations on Friday, with two in the ICU.

There have been 148 new COVID cases reported over the last five days.

Washington County

Washington County Public Health reported Friday the COVID-related death of an 86-year-old county resident, who died in May after being hospitalized.

After the case was reviewed by the county’s infection control team in consultation with medical staff, the resident was identified to have COVID-19.

The county reported 50 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That number includes all test results from lab and home tests.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county was reported at 6.2% on Friday, but that figure does not include home test results.

There is currently one county resident hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Public Health.

Washington County has weekly booster clinics every Wednesday at the county’s Public Health Building. For additional information, visit the county’s website in the “Coronavirus Information” section.