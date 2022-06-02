 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Warren County adds 31 COVID cases Thursday

Warren County Health Services reported 31 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 10 of which came from home test results.

Over the last five days the county has reported 163 new COVID cases.

The seven-day positivity rate for Warren County is 7%, according to Health Services.

Health Services reported 12 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, which is two fewer than on Wednesday.

Ray Agnew, Glens Falls Hospital spokesperson, reported 28 COVID-related hospitalizations on Thursday, with two patients in the ICU.

Health Services will host a Moderna vaccine booster clinic at the Warren County Human Services Building on Tuesday. The clinic will run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. 

Registration is required. For registration links and more information, visit the county's COVID hub site.

Warren County's vaccination rate is 75.7%, according to the most recent state vaccination data, with 80.4% of residents receiving at least one dose. A total of 65.4% of eligible residents have received a booster dose. 

Washington County

Washington County had 16 residents test positive out of 271 administered tests, according to the most recent state data on Thursday. 

The seven-day positivity for Washington County is 8.2%.

Washington County's vaccination rate is 64.3%, according to state vaccination data, with 67.7% of residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

Washington County has reported that 60.3% of eligible residents have received a booster dose.

Capital Region/statewide

There were 172 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region on Thursday, according to Warren County Health Services. 

Throughout the state there were 2,409 COVID-related hospitalizations. 

The seven-day positivity rate for the Capital Region is 9.1%. The rate statewide is 6.7%. 

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

