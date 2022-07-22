Warren County adds 29 COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported an additional 29 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, eight of which stemmed from home test results.

Over the last five days, there have been 119 new COVID cases reported, with the average number of new cases per day over that span being 23.8.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 6.5%, according to Health Services.

There are five county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, and Health Services reports that there are two critically-ill county residents.

Warren County is hosting a Pfizer and Moderna booster clinic at the Warren County Municipal Center. Registration is required for the clinic.

For registration links and additional information, visit the county’s COVID hub site.

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 75.9%, according to the state’s vaccination data.

The county has had 47.3% of the total population receive a booster dose of the vaccine, with 63.1% of the eligible population receiving a booster.

Washington County

According to the most recent state data on Friday, Washington County had six new COVID cases out of 181 total tests administered.

Over the past five days, the county has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 5.1%, according to state data.

Washington County has had 64.5% of its population complete a vaccination series.

A total of 37.1% of county residents have received a booster dose.

Capital Region/statewide

The Capital Region reported 248 new COVID cases, according to the most recent state data on Friday. The seven-day positivity rate for the region is 10.2%.

Statewide, there were a total of 7,692 total positive test results reported on Friday.

There were 2,629 total hospitalizations in the state, with the Capital Region reporting 97 total COVID-related hospitalizations.