Warren County adds 23 new COVID cases

Warren County on Saturday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 out of the 330 test results received, according to state data.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 3.8%, according to state data.

Warren County Health Services will host a vaccine booster clinic on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Municipal Center’s Human Services Building.

Moderna vaccines will be offered at the clinic. Registration is required. Links for registering and more information can be found at https://on.ny.gov/3x9JRiR.

Eligibility for additional boosters can be found at covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses.

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 75.3%, according to state vaccine data, with 80.2% of residents receiving at least one dose of a vaccine. State vaccine data also shows that 68.5% of eligible residents in the county have received a booster dose.

Washington County

Washington County on Saturday reported eight additional cases of COVID-19, according to state data. The county’s single day positivity rate is 2.1%.

Washington County’s seven-day positivity rate is 3%, according to state data.

The county continues to host vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Public Health offices at 415 Lower Main St., Hudson Falls.

The clinic offers Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster doses. Walk-in appointments are available. People can also register for appointments by calling 518-746-2400.

According to state vaccine data, Washington County’s vaccination rate is 63.9%, with 67.5% of the county’s population receiving at least one dose. The county has had 62.8% of eligible residents receive a booster dose.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 54 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region, according to state data. There are 1,009 New Yorkers hospitalized throughout the state.

According to state data, the region reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 out of the 4,021 tests results received. A total of 5,516 new COVID cases were reported statewide out of 132,057 tests administered.

The region’s seven-day positivity rate is 5%, according to state data, and the rate statewide is 3.7%.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

