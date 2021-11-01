Warren County adds 21 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services on Monday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and 41 recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 276. A total of 260 people have mild illness. Ten people are hospitalized, which is two fewer than Saturday. One person is in critical condition and nine patients were considered moderately ill, according to Health Services. Six people are moderately ill outside of the hospital, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 22 COVID-related hospitalizations, including five patients in the intensive care unit. Five are out of isolation.

All of the new cases involved community spread of the virus. Three cases involved people who had been on Warren County public school campuses. Find more information about school cases here: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

The surge in cases stem from exposures to the delta variant in workplaces, households, youth sports and indoor events. The seven-day average positivity rate is 4.9%.

The county also released its geographic breakdown of cases by ZIP code. Queensbury had the most cases with 82, followed by Glens Falls with 67 and Warrensburg with 47.

The agency continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

The shots are available at local pharmacies, and Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days:

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first/second doses.

Wednesday, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses.

Thursday, North Warren Central School, Moderna booster doses, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Queensbury High School, Moderna booster doses, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 9, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vaccine brands dependent on supplies.

The Warren County vaccine team remains available for in-home vaccinations, school clinics and workplace clinics. Call 518-761-6580 for more information. Find details about booster shot eligibility at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses.

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 68.8%. A total of 73.1% of residents have received at least one dose.

Ten of the new cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 830, or 1.87%, of the 44,274 Warren County residents who have been fully vaccinated. Of those, 780 had mild illness. A total of 35 people became moderately ill. Two became seriously ill and one critically ill. Twelve people died — all of them elderly with extensive health issues. Five of them were at one nursing home.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and to lessen the severity of illness in the event a breakthrough cases does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washington County

Washington County on Monday reported 53 new cases from over the weekend. A total of 76 people recovered, leaving the active caseload at 166. There are eight people in the hospital, which is unchanged since the last report

Of the new cases, 23 have ties to other exposures and investigations including spread through households and workplaces and school and other community activities.

Washington County’s seven-day positivity rate is 5.4%.

Nineteen of the new infections involved people who are fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases up to 565, or 1.6%, out of 35,293 people who have completed a vaccine series.

Washington County has scheduled the following clinics for the month of November:

Thursday, Salem Central School, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. First doses and boosters will be available.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, Granville Central School, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. First doses and boosters are available.

Saturday, Nov. 13, Washington County Burgoyne Avenue Campus, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., booster event only.

Thursday, Nov. 18, Argyle Central School, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. First doses and boosters available.

The county’s vaccination rate stands at 57.7%. A total of 60.8% have received at least one dose.

For more information, visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus or call Washington County Public Health at 518-746-2400.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County was dealing with 471 cases as of Saturday, which is the most recent data available.

There are 27 people in the hospital. Saratoga County’s seven-day positivity rate is 3.6%.

The county’s vaccination rate stands at 67.3%. A total of 71.9% have received at least one dose.

Statewide

Statewide, 2,907 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.5%, which brings the state’s seven-day positive test rate average to 2.18%.

There are 1,856 people in the hospital. A total of 33 people died on Sunday.

A total of 44,197 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

