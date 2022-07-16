Warren County adds 20 COVID cases

Warren County had 20 additional cases of COVID-19 reported from the 394 test results received on Saturday, according to the most recent data from New York state.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate was reported at 7.6% on Saturday.

Over the last five days, Warren County has had 107 new COVID cases reported, according to state data.

COVID-19 home test kits continue to be available at the Warren County Municipal Center, town halls and Glens Falls City Hall. More information about test kit availability can be found on the county’s COVID hub site.

Warren County Health Services will host a booster clinic for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on July 26. Registration links and additional info can be found on the county’s COVID-hub site.

Registration is required for the clinic.

A total of 75.9% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, according to state data. The county has had 47.2% of residents receive a booster dose, which makes up 63.1% of the county’s eligible population.

Washington County

Washington County reported 15 new cases out of the 208 test results received on Saturday, according to state data.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 6.9%.

Washington County has had 51 new cases reported over the last five days, according to state data.

According to state vaccination data, 64.5% of residents have completed a vaccination series. Washington County has had 58.2% of its eligible population receive a booster dose as of Saturday.

Washington County has made home test kits available at the Municipal Center’s Building B Entrance and at the county’s Public Health Building during normal business hours.

For additional information on home test kits and the county’s weekly booster clinic visit the county’s website.