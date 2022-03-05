Warren County adds 18 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 18 additional COVID cases on Saturday, with two of those stemming from positive at-home tests. There have been a total of 79 new cases added over the past five days.

There were a total of nine county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, which is two more than on Friday. No county residents are critically ill, which is the same as Friday’s report.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported a total of 16 hospitalizations on Saturday, with one individual in the ICU.

Warren County’s community COVID-19 transmission level remained designated as “low” after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its “community level” website on Thursday.

Home test kits for COVID-19 remain available at the Warren County Municipal Center, along with town halls throughout the county and Glens Falls City Hall for free distribution. Test kits are also available free of charge at most Stewart’s Shops in the county with the exception of the Broad and Glen Street locations.

People can report a positive at-home test through the county’s web portal at warrencountyny.gov/COVIDHomeTestReport.

Warren County Health Services also operates a COVID-19 testing site at the Municipal Center weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for residents of Warren, Washington, Essex, Saratoga and Hamilton counties. Appointments are required.

Health Services continues to provide vaccine clinics for the public on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The next scheduled clinic is this Tuesday. For information and registration links go to the county’s COVID hub.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate was 3.8% on Saturday.

According to New York state vaccine data, Warren County’s vaccination rate stood at 75%, with 80% of residents receiving at least one dose.

Washington County

There were 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Washington County out of the 317 tests administered on Friday, according to New York state data.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 3.4%.

According to state vaccine data, Washington County’s vaccination rate is 63.7%, with 67.3% of the population receiving at least one dose.

Washington County was designated as having “low” community COVID-19 level when the CDC updated its data on Thursday.

The county continues to hold vaccine clinics every Wednesday at Washington County Public Health located at 415 Lower Main St. in Hudson Falls. Those clinics run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and offer Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster doses.

People can register for an appointment by calling Public Health at 518-746-2400. Walk-ins are also available.

Capital Region/statewide

Warren County Health Services reported a total of 110 COVID-related hospitalizations in hospitals throughout the Capital Region on Saturday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported that the seven-day average for hospital admissions dropped 20% from last week.

She urged New Yorkers to get vaccinated or receive a booster dose if they have not done so already. She also advised those who feel sick to stay home.

“As we continue to make progress with the pandemic across New York state, it’s critical that we follow the smart steps that put us in this position in the first place,” she said in a news release.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.