Warren County adds 144 new COVID cases

Warren County officials reported 144 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon. There have been 634 cases added in the county over the past five days.

The seven-day test positivity rate for the county stood at 14.8%, according to Health Services.

Sixteen county residents were reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is one more than on Friday. Of those hospitalizations nine are vaccinated.

There are two critically ill county residents as a result of COVID, which is one more than on Friday, according to the recent report.

Ray Agnew, spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital, reported 36 total COVID-related hospitalizations on Saturday morning, including three individuals in the ICU.

There were 420 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the Capital Region reported on Saturday, which is unchanged from Friday.

Health Services is continuing to offer vaccination for COVID-19 to all homebound residents. The county helped four individuals on Friday. To learn more about this, people can call 518-761-6580.

Warren County will hold first dose and booster clinics for the public this coming week. For additional information and registration links, visit the county's COVID hub. Those upcoming clinics are as follows:

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center

Thursday, Warrensburg Central School

The New York State mass vaccination site is still open at Aviation Mall, and offers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The site offers boosters, first doses and pediatric vaccines. To learn more visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Health Services also operates a testing site at the municipal center that is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The testing site is open by appointment only, and is only offered to Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton County residents.

Anyone with questions is to call 518-761-6580, or visit the county's COVID hub.

Warren County's seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents was 147.6 as of Saturday, according to the state.

Washington County did not release a COVID report as of press time.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the statewide positivity rate was 9.23% on Saturday. The state has seen a rate below 10% for two straight days.

"This is extraordinary progress," Hochul said. "As we continue to see numbers trend downward, let's also continue to do the right thing. Wash your hands, get the vaccine if you haven't already, get the booster dose and wear a mask."

The state's seven-day positivity rate is 11.36%.

The state reported that the seven-day average for cases per 100,000 is declining in all regions.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.