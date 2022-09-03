Warren County adds 105 virus cases in 5 days

Warren County has picked up 105 COVID cases in a five-day period. Warren County Health Services on Friday reported a total of 68 new COVID cases, including 31 from home test results, recorded on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. According to state data, 18 cases were reported on Friday, out of the 211 test results.

Two residents were currently hospitalized, which is unchanged from the county’s last report.

On Friday, the county reported 105 new cases were identified in the last five days and the seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 7%.

Warren County Health Services will hold its next booster dose clinic on Sept. 13 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center. Registration links will be posted on the county website when they are available. A limited number of free COVID home test kits remain available for the public at the Warren County Municipal Center, DMV and Human Services Buildings entrances, town halls around Warren County and Glens Falls City Hall. They can be picked up Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington County picked up 11 new cases on Friday, out of the 144 test results collected, according to state data.

Saratoga County’s website showed a total of 128 active COVID cases on Friday, with nine residents in the hospital. According to state data, 56 new cases were identified in the county, out of 485 test results submitted on Friday.

Since last Friday, the county recorded 269 new cases. The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 9.2%.

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul reminded New York residents about the updated Moderna and Pfizer vaccine booster doses.

“With new boosters available next week, New Yorkers will soon be able to better protect themselves from the latest variants,” Hochul said. “It is vital that we take advantage of the latest tools and resources at our disposal in order to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy.”