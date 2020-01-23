You are the owner of this article.
Warren County adding more lawyers to represent defendants amid law changes
Warren County is hiring three new attorneys to represent indigent accused criminals, positions that are fully funded by the state as counties try to figure out how they will pay for new positions that were added to police and prosecutor offices to deal with law changes.

The county is adding two new public defender positions, a coordinating assistant public defender and a ninth public defender, as well as a coordinating attorney for the county assigned counsel office, positions that were approved Wednesday by the Board of Supervisors Criminal Justice Committee.

The positions are fully funded by the state through the Office of Indigent Legal Services.

The coordinating assistant public defender will be paid up to $92,623 and the ninth assistant public defender will be paid $71,931. Robert Gregor has been hired by the assigned counsel office, which mainly handles cases where the Public Defender's Office has conflicts of interest, on a contract basis for up $14,320 annually.

Robert Iusi

Iusi

Some county supervisors found it notable that state money has been freed up to hire more lawyers for defendants, while additional hires by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office to deal with changes to state law regarding evidence "discovery" in criminal cases came with no new state funding.

The District Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Office each added two positions to deal with new requirements to compile and turn over evidence to defense counsel within 15 days of an arrest.

"The state has put a lot of money into public defenders," county Administrator Ryan Moore said. "We're not complaining, as we love our public defenders. But it has been one-sided."

The discussion about the new public defender positions dovetailed with a discussion between supervisors and county department heads in the criminal justice system about the impact so far of the state's controversial bail reform. The new bail laws have made changes so that most felonies and misdemeanors are no longer bail-eligible in New York.

Warren County Probation Director Robert Iusi said the release of many accused criminals without bail has resulted in his office seeing an influx of cases where they are being asked to monitor defendants, with 15 new requests for supervision since Jan. 1. In all, he said his office has about 50 in pretrial monitoring, so the increase was significant.

He said there are many questions about the impact the law change will have on probation departments that will have more people to monitor.

"We are used to dealing with poorly written laws," he said, pointing to a number of state initiatives, such as "raise the age" for younger offenders and ignition interlock device requirements where there have been many questions and issues.

"These are well-intended laws with unintended consequences," Iusi said.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

