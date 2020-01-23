Warren County adding more lawyers to represent defendants amid law changes

"The state has put a lot of money into public defenders," county Administrator Ryan Moore said. "We're not complaining, as we love our public defenders. But it has been one-sided."

The discussion about the new public defender positions dovetailed with a discussion between supervisors and county department heads in the criminal justice system about the impact so far of the state's controversial bail reform. The new bail laws have made changes so that most felonies and misdemeanors are no longer bail-eligible in New York.

Warren County Probation Director Robert Iusi said the release of many accused criminals without bail has resulted in his office seeing an influx of cases where they are being asked to monitor defendants, with 15 new requests for supervision since Jan. 1. In all, he said his office has about 50 in pretrial monitoring, so the increase was significant.

He said there are many questions about the impact the law change will have on probation departments that will have more people to monitor.

"We are used to dealing with poorly written laws," he said, pointing to a number of state initiatives, such as "raise the age" for younger offenders and ignition interlock device requirements where there have been many questions and issues.

"These are well-intended laws with unintended consequences," Iusi said.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

