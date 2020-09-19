Important dates Election deadlines: Oct. 9: Deadline to register to vote

Oct. 14: Deadline for registered voters to update address if they have moved within the county

The deadline to apply for absentee ballots is one week before the Nov. 3 election, but Board of Elections officials are urging voters to ask for their ballot far earlier, to allow enough time to mail the ballot to the voter and for the voter to mail the ballot back.

With upward of 10,000 people planning to vote by mail in Warren and Washington counties, and millions more nationwide, it’s looking like Nov. 3 will be the start of Election Week, not Election Night.

Throughout the country, unprecedented numbers of people have requested absentee ballots. In some states, legislatures are taking action to let boards of election start processing those ballots as soon as they come in — but in many states, including New York, counting won’t begin until Nov. 6.

That means local races may not be decided until Nov. 6, or later, and the presidential race results might be delayed too.

Chris Mann, a Skidmore College political science professor, said there’s no chance the presidential race will be decided on Tuesday night if absentee ballots in key states aren’t counted Tuesday. A judge recently ruled that all Pennsylvania absentees must be counted if they are postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Night, which means Pennsylvania’s vote count will not be finished until the mail arrives days later.

“Everybody go to bed on Election Night at your normal bedtime. The night to stay up will be Thursday or Friday,” he said.

He’s seriously concerned about the reports so far about the number of Democrats throughout the country who have requested absentee ballots. It’s much higher than the number of Republicans who have asked to vote by mail.

If that trend continues, it means most Republican voters will show up in person — and get their votes counted on Election Night. Days later, the bulk of the Democrats’ votes will be counted.

“This is a real problem. If this does not change, it could affect the perception of the outcome,” he said. “If they release numbers on election night and (U.S. Rep.) Elise Stefanik has a huge lead, and then on Friday they say she’s trailing by several thousand votes, people will be skeptical.”

He’s worried people will doubt the validity of the election in such cases.

So far, Warren County may be following the national trend. Although the county’s voter registration is 2-to-1 Republican, a third more Democrats than Republicans have requested absentees so far.

If the requests were to mirror the registrations, twice as many Republicans as Democrats would be asking for ballots.

Instead, so far, 2,461 voters who are registered as Democrats have asked for absentee ballots. Among Republican voters, 1,622 have asked for ballots.

In total, 5,318 voters, including those who are registered with other parties or none, have asked for ballots from Warren County. In 2016, the last presidential election, only 3,500 people asked for absentee ballots. And there’s still another five weeks to go.

In Washington County, 2,932 voters have asked for ballots so far. In 2016, 1,700 people voted by absentee.

Busy at the BOE

People are jamming the Warren County Board of Elections phones, calling to get an absentee ballot. At this rate, half of the electorate might vote by mail in Warren County, Election Commissioner Beth McLaughlin said.

“We are overwhelmed with phone calls,” she said. “We can take them (ballot requests) over the phone. They can email. There’s a portal on our website.”

People can request an absentee ballot until seven days before the election, but she implored voters not to wait that long.

“We don’t want people to wait until seven days out. We have to process the application, mail it, get it back ... ,” she said.

The county has a drop box outside the Human Services building to collect absentee ballots. There will be drop boxes at each polling place as well.

She acknowledged Mann’s concern about people questioning the election results if elections are not decided on Election Night. She’s heard skeptical comments, largely from people who have no idea how the ballot-counting system works.

A computer is tested to make sure it is counting accurately, and then counts thousands of absentee ballots at high speed. In addition, there are always at least two people, from separate political parties, overseeing the process so that no one can change a ballot. But conspiracy theories continue, unswayed by reality.

“It really frustrates us. You feel so deflated,” she said.

In addition to concerns that absentee voting will cause a delay in determining the results, absentees might change the outcome, said Wendy Johnston, a SUNY Adirondack political science professor.

Sending ballots to every resident may have changed the outcome in some school budget votes this year, particularly in Fort Edward.

“A lot of people think they don’t have to vote (on school budgets), especially if they don’t have kids in the school,” she said. “You mail them the ballot, they were enticed, they had it right in front of them, they could do it that day. That definitely had an impact on the outcome.”

The question is whether receiving an absentee ballot for the general election would work the same way. Probably not, she said, noting that people must ask for an absentee ballot, whereas they were all sent the school budget ballot.

“There’s a lot of factors to it. Certainly with the option for mail-in voting, I would anticipate an increase in voting. We know states on the West Coast that have had mail-in voting for a number of years have had that direct result,” she said. “I think that’s a game-changer. The easier we can make it for voters to cast their vote, the more likely they are to vote.”

But in those states, people do not have to ask to have their ballot mailed to them.

The future of voting

Mann expects that mailing ballots to every New York voter will happen at some point, when board of elections commissioners have time to look at the situation.

“It’s a workload they’re not prepared for — they still have to run the entire in-person election as well. That’s where election officials look around and say, ‘Let’s just mail everyone a ballot,’” he said.

In the future, he said, they will likely also get state Legislature permission to start processing absentee ballots as soon as they are received — checking signatures on the envelopes, opening them, flattening each ballot and feeding them into a machine that will report a total count on Election Night.

There’s another problem with counting absentee ballots early: in New York state, absentee ballot voters can change their mind and vote in person, and then their absentee ballot is not counted. But that requires election commissioners to check the roll of every in-person voter against the list of absentee ballot voters before they open any absentee ballots.

“In other states, in order to cast a ballot in person, you have to show up and surrender and destroy your mail-in ballot,” he said. “Our policy was made around the idea that an absentee ballot was a backup. If that’s a backup system, the idea that you can show up and not use your backup system makes sense.”

But that only works when a few hundred people are voting by absentee, not tens of thousands, he said.

“This is the problem with doing this all quickly,” he said. “If we saw mail-in ballots grow slowly, we would see these problems and fix them.”

Local election commissioners are not fond of the idea of counting absentees as they trickle in over the next six weeks.

“I don’t think it would be an improvement, because it would be added to our day here,” Washington County Elections Commissioner Leslie Allen said, noting that they’d have to check each envelope for the proper signature, constantly update the roll of people who have voted, and feed the ballots into a machine while managing dozens of other tasks essential to running early voting and Election Day.

“After the election, we have time,” she said.

She urged people to consider early voting. That starts Oct. 24.

But she’s also learning to use a new $46,000 high-speed ballot counter so that she can process absentees as quickly as possible after the election.

Last year, she had to count ballots by hand, with a calculator. It took days to determine the results of some races.

“We have just purchased a high-speed machine, anticipating this surge,” she said.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

