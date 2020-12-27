Warren County: 2nd nursing home resident died

Another person has died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported.
The person was the second nursing home resident and third Warren County resident to die this week.
The person had been hospitalized in recent days and died Saturday.
“We would like to express our deepest condolences to this person's loved ones,” county spokesman Don Lehman said in a news release.
There were three residents who tested positive at the nursing home after the first death; now one of those three has died and the other two are still ill.
With three days left in the year, 38 Warren County residents have died of coronavirus.
The volume of cases in the county is now so large that Health Services can no longer report where each person caught the virus. However, tracers have found that in a majority of the cases, the virus was linked back to residents not taking proper precautions at gatherings, either at home, with friends, or at work.
The number of cases indicate “broad community spread is occurring,” Lehman said.
Hartford cases
On Sunday, Hartford reported three more school cases. On Wednesday, one student at the middle/high school tested positive in the first case at the school district. All three new cases are also students, according to the state school cases database.
Glens Falls athletics
Also this week, late on Wednesday a person in the extended Glens Falls school district community tested positive. The person may have exposed student athletes from multiple teams, outside of school. The school district canceled all practices, competitions and team activities for all Glens Falls school teams. This affects the alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, boys varsity swimming and diving, and bowling teams. School officials said athletic activities would be on pause until further notice, to give Warren County Health Services time to trace and notify people who were exposed. There has been no date for resuming sports announced yet.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 29 cases, for a total of 980 confirmed cases since March, and 17 recoveries, for a total of 710 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 232 people currently ill in Warren County, five of whom are hospitalized. Two are in critical condition.
- Washington County reported 20 cases, for a total of 750 confirmed cases since March, and 13 recoveries, for a total of 601 recoveries. There are 129 people currently ill, four of whom are hospitalized. That’s an increase of one since Saturday.
For Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 125 people tested positive Saturday. That’s a positive test rate of 8.6%, which brings the weekly average to 8.1%.
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that eight people tested positive Saturday, for a positive test rate of 2.5% and a weekly average of 4.6%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.9% and a weekly average of 6.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.8% and a weekly average of 4.6%.
- Statewide, 7,623 people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 5.85%.
- There were 7,183 people hospitalized with coronavirus and 115 people died.
