Warren County: 2nd nursing home resident died

Another person has died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported.

The person was the second nursing home resident and third Warren County resident to die this week.

The person had been hospitalized in recent days and died Saturday.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to this person's loved ones,” county spokesman Don Lehman said in a news release.

There were three residents who tested positive at the nursing home after the first death; now one of those three has died and the other two are still ill.

With three days left in the year, 38 Warren County residents have died of coronavirus.

The volume of cases in the county is now so large that Health Services can no longer report where each person caught the virus. However, tracers have found that in a majority of the cases, the virus was linked back to residents not taking proper precautions at gatherings, either at home, with friends, or at work.

The number of cases indicate “broad community spread is occurring,” Lehman said.

