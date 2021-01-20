Warren County: 11 COVID deaths in 12 days

Warren County has now lost 11 residents in 12 days to coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said in a report about another death Wednesday.
The latest person to die was in their 80s, living independently, and was hospitalized after contracting the virus in recent weeks.
Hospitalizations are increasing, with a record-breaking 17 Warren County residents hospitalized with coronavirus as of Wednesday morning. That’s the most residents hospitalized simultaneously because of the virus since the pandemic began.
Saratoga County reported 10 more deaths, for a total of 82 coronavirus deaths in that county, but with no details. A total of 50 Warren County residents have now died from the virus.
“We should never lose our sensitivity to the incredible losses being suffered by our community during this pandemic,” Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said in a news release. “We recognize that every day family members grieve the loss of their loved ones as lives end prematurely, but these recent deaths underscore that our efforts must be expedited to get as many community members vaccinated as soon as possible. We join our community in their grief and ask for their continued patience as we work to end this health emergency.”
Senior citizens who live at home have been devastated by the virus this month, as it spread from holiday gatherings to people who are most at risk, likely through contacts at grocery stores, gas stations, and through health aides. Contact tracers said they could not figure out where the latest person who died had caught the virus, because they didn’t take a coronavirus test until they arrived at the hospital, very ill. The person was too ill to help contact tracers.
Those over age 75 who are not living in nursing homes have begun to be vaccinated, but none have yet had the second dose needed for full protection and most are still waiting for their first dose.
Warren County Health Services reported 54 new cases Wednesday, for a total of 2,034 confirmed cases since March, and 23 recoveries, for a total of 1,601 recoveries among confirmed cases.
Most new cases were people who caught the virus at work. Public Health officials have been imploring people to be careful at work, particularly during meals. Other cases were among household members who caught the virus as it spread through the family.
There are 383 people currently ill, 17 of whom are hospitalized. That is an increase of three, after four more people were hospitalized and one person died.
Glens Falls Hospital reported 39 coronavirus patients, the same as on Tuesday. Two are in intensive care and five are no longer contagious but not well enough to be discharged.
Saratoga Hospital reported 67 coronavirus patients, two more than on Tuesday.
Saratoga County statistics
Saratoga County reported its statistics from the holiday weekend. There were 10 deaths, for a total of 82. The county also reported 458 new cases for Saturday through Tuesday, for a total of 9,191 confirmed cases since March. There were 375 recoveries, for a total of 5,198 recoveries.
There are 3,911 people currently ill and 105 are hospitalized, one fewer than last Thursday.
In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: four village of Corinth residents (for a total of 40), five Hadley residents (for a total of 24), two Northumberland residents (for a total of 84), two Victory residents (for a total of 16) and six Wilton residents (for a total of 266).
Still ill: 47 town of Corinth residents, 36 village of Corinth residents, 19 Hadley residents, 185 Moreau residents, 82 Northumberland residents, 50 town of Saratoga residents, 16 Schuylerville residents, 35 South Glens Falls residents, 14 Victory residents and 260 Wilton residents.
Recovered: four Moreau residents, two town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, and five South Glens Falls residents.
Deaths since March: None in the town or village of Corinth, one in Hadley, nine in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, four in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.