Warren County: 11 COVID deaths in 12 days

Warren County has now lost 11 residents in 12 days to coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said in a report about another death Wednesday.

The latest person to die was in their 80s, living independently, and was hospitalized after contracting the virus in recent weeks.

Hospitalizations are increasing, with a record-breaking 17 Warren County residents hospitalized with coronavirus as of Wednesday morning. That’s the most residents hospitalized simultaneously because of the virus since the pandemic began.

Saratoga County reported 10 more deaths, for a total of 82 coronavirus deaths in that county, but with no details. A total of 50 Warren County residents have now died from the virus.

“We should never lose our sensitivity to the incredible losses being suffered by our community during this pandemic,” Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said in a news release. “We recognize that every day family members grieve the loss of their loved ones as lives end prematurely, but these recent deaths underscore that our efforts must be expedited to get as many community members vaccinated as soon as possible. We join our community in their grief and ask for their continued patience as we work to end this health emergency.”