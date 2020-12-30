Warren Center fighting off coronavirus

QUEENSBURY - The two nursing home residents who recently died of coronavirus lived at Warren Center, Centers Health Care confirmed Wednesday.

One died at the hospital and one died at Warren Center.

The deaths come as Warren Center residents are agonizingly close to getting vaccinated. Vaccinations start there on Jan. 8.

But that won't help anyone who has caught the virus in the meantime. They can't get the vaccine until they have recovered.

