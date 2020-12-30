 Skip to main content
Warren Center fighting off coronavirus
Warren Center fighting off coronavirus

The two nursing home residents who recently died of coronavirus lived at Warren Center, Centers Health Care confirmed Wednesday.

QUEENSBURY - The two nursing home residents who recently died of coronavirus lived at Warren Center, Centers Health Care confirmed Wednesday.

One died at the hospital and one died at Warren Center.

The deaths come as Warren Center residents are agonizingly close to getting vaccinated. Vaccinations start there on Jan. 8.

But that won't help anyone who has caught the virus in the meantime. They can't get the vaccine until they have recovered.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

