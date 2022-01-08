Warren and Washington County report COVID deaths

Warren and Washington counties reported COVID-related deaths in their most recent reports.

Washington County Public Health reported Friday night that the individual was 67 years old and had recently been hospitalized. The individual was vaccinated, according to the report.

This was the county's 74th COVID-related death.

Public Health offered thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and caregivers of the community member in a news release.

Warren County Health Services reported the death of an individual in their 60s. The individual lived at home prior to becoming ill and passed away in the hospital.

The person had not gotten a COVID-19 vaccination, according to the report.

The Health Services staff and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offered their deepest condolences to the loved ones of the individual in a news release.

Warren County

Health Services reported an additional 328 cases of COVID on Saturday, along with 211 recoveries. Warren County is currently monitoring 1,417 active COVID cases, with 1,386 of those involving mild illness.

The county reported 21 COVID-related hospitalizations on Saturday, which is six more than Friday. Two of those hospitalizations are critically ill, with the remainder having moderate illness.

One of the two critically ill are unvaccinated, according to the report. The vaccination status of the remaining patients was unavailable as of Saturday morning.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 25 total COVID-related hospitalizations, including two in the ICU.

Health Services reported 10 individuals who were moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Warren County continues to see the majority of cases stemming from household or family exposures, gatherings and contact at the workplace. Health Services continues to recommend that people who feel ill stay home and not go to work or elsewhere in public, and to quarantine until you are able to get a COVID test.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases stood at 189.4 on Saturday. Health Services reported that the seven-day test positivity rate was 17.5% as of Saturday morning.

The county's vaccination rate stands at 73.4%, with 78.8% of the population receiving their first vaccine doses.

Registration has opened for the Health Services’ next COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday. Registration is required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/ unless otherwise noted.

Upcoming Health Services clinics are as follows:

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna and Pfizer booster and first doses, Johnson & Johnson booster doses.

Tuesday, Jan. 18, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses. (Registration not yet open.)

Tuesday, Jan. 25, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., vaccines to be determined. (Registration not yet open.)

Washington County

As of Saturday morning, Washington County Public Health began accepting online reports for those testing positive for COVID-19 on an at-home rapid antigen test that has received the emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

People who have tested positive on one of the approved tests can complete a self-test report by visiting the website at hipaa.jotform.com/220053184973051.

Washington County reported a total of 243 new cases that were added and processed on Thursday and Friday, along with 224 recoveries.

As of the recent report, there were 12 hospitalizations reported.

Public Health reported that they are working through investigations of the new cases and pending cases to find the location of origin.

According to the recent report, the cases continue to have varying locations of origin, including workplace spread, household spread and school and community events spread.

There are a number of cases that have no identified origin, according to the report.

Public Health advised residents to be vigilant and protect themselves and family members amid the recent surge in COVID cases.

"We strongly encourage everyone in our communities to consider vaccination, wear a mask in public settings or when spending time around others, stay home and get tested if you're not feeling well," read a statement from a news release.

There are weekly booster clinics being held at the county's Burgoyne Avenue campus every Tuesday and Thursday this month. The clinics are by appointment only. People can schedule their appointment by visiting the county's website.

The county's vaccination rate stood at 61.8% as of Friday night, with 66% of the population receiving their first dose.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0