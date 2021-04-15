Warren and Washington counties tracking 'breakthrough' COVID cases

Warren and Washington counties are monitoring “breakthrough” COVID cases, in which a vaccinated person catches the virus.
So far, a tiny fraction of a percent of the vaccinated populace has caught COVID in those counties, and each case was mild, which means the vaccine worked. All of the vaccines were approved because they are very effective in keeping the virus out, and even more effective in keeping the virus mild in those who caught it.
But so-called “breakthrough” cases are being tracked because some states have reported a few vaccinated people who were hospitalized or died of COVID.
That is exceedingly rare. The goal in tracking those situations is to determine if a variant arises that can avoid the vaccine, or if certain people should get antibody tests to determine whether the vaccine worked. Some doctors have reported that only a third of their organ transplant patients, who are on immune suppression drugs, developed antibodies after two doses of a COVID vaccine.
In Warren County, there have been six cases in which vaccinated people caught the virus, out of 22,659 fully vaccinated residents. All the cases were mild. Also, about 20 residents so far have caught the virus after their first shot, but before their second.
People are not considered fully protected until two weeks after their second shot or four weeks after the Johnson & Johnson shot.
In Washington County, out of 15,106 fully vaccinated residents, eight have caught the virus, all of them mildly. Four were nursing home residents and four were health care workers, including one hospital worker, one assisted living worker and two nursing home workers.
Saratoga County is not tracking breakthrough cases and is depending on the state Department of Health to do so.
“In this state, NYSDOH is tracking it since they determine whether it is considered breakthrough or not,” said county spokesman Andrew Mangini.
Vaccine clinic
Washington County has gone through its entire call list and still has 30 doses left for a clinic this Saturday.
Any New York resident, age 18 or older, can sign up for an appointment. The clinic will be held at the Hudson Falls High School gym, off of East LaBarge Street in Hudson Falls. Register through the state “Am I Eligible” website.
School cases
Hudson Falls Central School District reported four cases, two at the high school and two at the intermediate school. One case involved the boys soccer program, so the district paused all varsity and junior varsity soccer team activities. The schools are remaining open because the district has enforced mask wearing at all times.
Fort Ann Central School District reported one case, a elementary school student.
Salem Central School District reported one case, a person at the high school. As a result, three other high school students are in quarantine.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 3,212 confirmed cases. The county reported 11 new recoveries, for a total of 3,035 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 110 residents currently sick with COVID-19, including three who are hospitalized, one fewer than Wednesday. Two patients were discharged and one new patient was admitted. All three patients are moderately ill; the patient who was in critical condition has improved.
- Washington County reported 27 new cases, for a total of 2,519 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 15 recoveries, for a total of 2,393 recoveries. There are 88 people ill and two are hospitalized, the same as Wednesday.
- Saratoga County reported 70 new cases, for a total of 14,292 confirmed cases. The county also reported 20 recoveries, for a total of 13,545 recoveries. There are 587 people currently ill and 17 are hospitalized, three fewer than Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two town of Corinth residents (for a total of 14), one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of 11), three South Glens Falls residents (for a total of 11) and two Wilton residents (for a total of 77).
- Still ill: 12 town of Corinth residents, five village of Corinth residents, two Hadley residents, 36 Moreau residents, 15 Northumberland residents, 10 town of Saratoga residents, five Schuylerville residents, eight South Glens Falls residents and 75 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one village of Corinth resident, two Moreau residents, two Northumberland residents and one Schuylerville resident.
- Essex County reported four new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported eight coronavirus patients, two fewer than Wednesday, with one patient in intensive care. One person is no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients, the same as Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the most recent day this data is available
- The Capital Region reported 262 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.6%, which increased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3%, which kept the weekly average at 3.2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which increased the weekly average to 1%.
- Statewide, 6,884 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, a positive test rate of 2.76%. A total of 3,963 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 46 people died.
