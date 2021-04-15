Warren and Washington counties tracking 'breakthrough' COVID cases

Warren and Washington counties are monitoring “breakthrough” COVID cases, in which a vaccinated person catches the virus.

So far, a tiny fraction of a percent of the vaccinated populace has caught COVID in those counties, and each case was mild, which means the vaccine worked. All of the vaccines were approved because they are very effective in keeping the virus out, and even more effective in keeping the virus mild in those who caught it.

But so-called “breakthrough” cases are being tracked because some states have reported a few vaccinated people who were hospitalized or died of COVID.

That is exceedingly rare. The goal in tracking those situations is to determine if a variant arises that can avoid the vaccine, or if certain people should get antibody tests to determine whether the vaccine worked. Some doctors have reported that only a third of their organ transplant patients, who are on immune suppression drugs, developed antibodies after two doses of a COVID vaccine.

In Warren County, there have been six cases in which vaccinated people caught the virus, out of 22,659 fully vaccinated residents. All the cases were mild. Also, about 20 residents so far have caught the virus after their first shot, but before their second.