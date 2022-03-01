Warren and Washington counties report two COVID-related deaths

Warren and Washington counties have reported the deaths of two people due to COVID-19.

The victim in Warren County was in their 70s, unvaccinated, and died in the hospital.

According to a county news release, the person lived at home before becoming ill.

Warren County Health Services and the Board of Supervisors both "offer their deepest condolences to the loved ones of this individual."

Since April 2020, the county has reported 121 deaths, including the latest death.

Washington County Public Health reported Tuesday that an 80-year-old county resident died from COVID.

According to the county, the resident had been hospitalized and was vaccinated.

The Washington County website posted: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the caregivers of our lost community member."

Washington County has reported a total of 85 COVID-related deaths.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 11 new COVID cases on Tuesday.

Three of these are from positive at-home COVID test results.

According to county data, there have been 78 new cases over the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4.6%.

As of Tuesday, the county reported one person who is critically ill from COVID.

According to the county, at-home COVID-19 test kits are available at the Warren County Municipal Center (DMV and Human Services Building), Warren County town halls and Glens Falls City Hall, and most Stewart's Shops in the county, with the exception of the Glen Street and Broad Street locations due to traffic concerns.

Glens Falls Hospital reported Tuesday that there are still 12 COVID patients in the hospital with none in the ICU. This is unchanged since Monday's report.

Washington County

There are currently 30 active COVID cases, according to Washington County Public Health.

These cases include positive results from at-home COVID tests.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 4.5%.

Currently, there are two county residents hospitalized.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday that the state will end the mask mandate for schools effective Wednesday.

County officials responded with a statement on their website, saying: "Our community school leaders are continuing to plan for the lifting of the masking requirement in routine school operations, however we all await the official guidance from our state partners relative to some situations that may continue to require the need for masking under certain circumstances (positive cases, exposures, etc.)."

High school sports events

With the state’s mask mandate expiring on Wednesday, face masks will no longer be required for high school sports events unless a participating school or its county dictates that masks must be worn. Such a policy would be enforced by the school district and not the host venue, according to Section II officials.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.