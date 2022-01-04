Warren and Washington counties report COVID deaths

Warren and Washington counties reported COVID-related deaths on Tuesday.

The Washington County Public Health Department reported a COVID-related death of a 74-year-old resident. The county stated the resident died on Monday after being hospitalized with the virus and was vaccinated.

Washington County officials sent their thoughts and prayers to the loved ones of the deceased, in a news release.

Warren County Health Services reported the COVID-related death of a resident in their 50s.

The county stated the person lived at home before being hospitalized with the virus. This individual was fully vaccinated, according to the report.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors offered condolences to the loved ones of the deceased resident, in a news release.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported a new record high in daily COVID cases, with 157 cases on Tuesday. The county also reported 49 additional recoveries.

Of the new cases, 90 involved vaccinated individuals.

Health Services is now monitoring 989 active cases, with 965 experiencing mild illness. Warren County now has 1,214 residents under mandatory quarantine for COVID exposure.

The news release stated 10 Warren County residents are now hospitalized, with three patients in the ICU. All of the critically ill patients are unvaccinated. Overall, five out of 10 of the hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

The report stated 13 residents are moderately ill outside of the hospital and one person is critically ill.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported on Tuesday morning 21 COVID patients, with two in the ICU and five now off isolation.

As of Tuesday, 50,500 Warren County residents have received one dose of the vaccine series and 46,928 residents, or 73% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

Health Services stated 1,434 Warren County children under 11 have received one dose of the vaccine series.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 14.5% on Tuesday, compared to the Capital Region's 16.1% positivity rate.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department on Tuesday reported 85 new COVID cases that were received on Monday, as well as 51 recoveries.

The Public Health Department is now monitoring 338 active cases, with 1,385 persons under monitoring due to COVID exposure.

Washington County reported an "extreme surge in new cases" in the news release and urged residents to consider vaccination.

County officials stated they have not yet received the community allotment of at-home test kits from the state, but each school in the county has received test kits to be distributed to students.

Currently, Washington County has 10 residents in the hospital.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 13.4% on Tuesday morning.

