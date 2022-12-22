Warren and Washington counties report additional COVID deaths

Warren County Health Services reported the third COVID death in the county in the past 10 days on Thursday.

According to the county, the individual was in their 60s and lived at home before becoming ill and dying at the hospital. This person had been vaccinated, but did not receive a booster dose.

On Monday, the county reported two additional COVID-related deaths. Both deaths occurred on Dec. 13.

An individual in their 60s died in their home and the other individual in their 80s died in a hospital after becoming ill with the virus at a skilled nursing facility. One had been vaccinated and one had not, according to the county.

According to county COVID data, 21 new cases were recorded on Thursday and 12 new cases identified on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of county residents decreased to 10, due to an additional death between Wednesday and Thursday.

The county has recorded a total of 78 new cases over the past five days.

In the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent community COVID-19 level update on Dec. 15, Warren County was deemed to have "medium" community levels of COVID.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 3.8% on Thursday.

Washington County

Washington County Department of Public Health's last COVID report on Dec. 16 listed two recent COVID-related deaths of vaccinated residents: a 93-year-old skilled nursing facility resident and a 77-year-old who lived at home prior to being hospitalized with the virus.

The report indicated 62 active COVID cases in the county, with five residents hospitalized.

"The CDC's COVID-19 'Community Level' for Washington County is currently medium, our CDC COVID-19 'Community Transmission Level' is currently high. We continue to see a steady stream of new cases reported throughout the week and strongly encourage everyone to continue to be vigilant for signs, symptoms and taking the appropriate measures to protect yourself and others from COVID-19," the county's report read.

According to state COVID data on Thursday, out of the 355 test results received on Wednesday, nine new cases were identified.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate was at 4.5%.