Warren and Washington counties COVID risk level is back down to low

According to the CDC’s most recent “community COVID-19 risk” update on Thursday, Warren and Washington counties were deemed to have low community levels of COVID.

Warren County Health Services also reported 23 new cases on Thursday and 12 new cases on Friday, including six results from home tests.

Hospitalizations decreased from 12 to 11 from Thursday to Friday. Glens Falls Hospital reported a total of 21 COVID patients as of Friday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate continues to decrease and was at 4.8% on Friday.

Warren County Health Services will hold a COVID-19 booster clinic on Tuesday. Registration is required and registration information can be found on the county’s website at warrencountyny.gov/covid.

Washington County

According to New York state data on Friday, of the 146 test results recorded, only six new positive COVID cases were identified in Washington County.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 5%.

The county website has not posted new COVID data since Nov. 5.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County no longer updates the number of active cases in the county, but still provides charts on hospitalizations by vaccination status and vaccinated fatality data.

According to state data on Friday, 21 new COVID cases were identified out of the 504 test results reported.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was the highest in the area at 5.7%.

Statewide

On Thursday, only 24 deaths were reported in the state related to COVID.

Out of the 70,517 test results reported, 4,477 were identified as positive.

Statewide on Thursday, 424 new patients were admitted to the hospital with the virus, making the total 2,822.

New York has administered a total of 40,377,593 vaccine doses.