Warm-weather apple fungus found in Capital Region orchards

The New York researchers took hundreds of apple samples in 2017 and 2018 from Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Westchester, Greene, Columbia, Suffolk and Albany counties.

As expected they found the C. fioriniae species, which still accounts for about 60 percent of the fungal samples.

But they also found the warm climate species, C. chrysophilum in 25 percent.

And the entirely new species, C. noveboracense was in about 12 percent.

The species is named for New York in Latin and was described Monday in the journal Scientific Reports. It is similar to the warm weather species.

“It will just abruptly show up in the orchard right about mid-July or earlier,” Acimovic said of the fungal pathogens.

Now that these fungi have been found in New York, researchers will look at potential fungicides to manage them.

They will also begin examining the DNA of the new species in efforts to breed apples that are resistant to the rot.

While C. chrysophilum comes from a historically warmer climate, it’s hard to quantify the extent to which global warming has caused it to show up in New York apple orchards.