Warm the Children program encourages families to apply

Since 1993, The Post-Star and the Rotary Club of Glens Falls have partnered with the Salvation Army to provide warm clothing to children of families in need. With no administration fees, all donations to the fund go directly to the children.

David Bogue, the director of Warm the Children who has been running the program for three years, urges families to apply by contacting the Salvation Army.

"The window for applications is still open. We have the donations, many returning sponsors from previous years, and they are running ahead of the applications," Bogue said.

While the volunteers have signed up and monetary donations have come into the Rotary Club, the program wants to help more families this season.

"We need to get the word out to the families in need who might not see the newspaper," he added.

Bogue explained there is an application process for families and it is important to get the paperwork started so the volunteers can take the children shopping at longtime partner JCPenney before the holidays.

Bogue said, on average, the program helps 300 to 350 families a year, but there is room for more.

Warm the Children always needs volunteers to help families shop, as some returning volunteers had to opt out this year for health concerns during the pandemic.

"The feeling you get seeing the gratitude from the families as they shop is priceless. We will always take more volunteers and most of them come back again," Bogue said.

Joann Williams-Snowball at the Salvation Army receives and approves qualifying applications for families interesting in participating in the program.

"Myself and a couple volunteers go over the applications and once we have received the required documents, I approve the family on the spot and a shopper is assigned to them by Dave (Bogue)," Williams-Snowball said.

"We want to help the families that really need it and whose children will benefit from the program," she said.

Families who want to apply can call Williams-Snowball at the Salvation Army, 518-792-1960.

