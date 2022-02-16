Warm temperatures, rain result in flood watch advisory

A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service for Warren and Washington counties, along with other neighboring counties, from Thursday at 1 p.m. through Friday at 7 p.m. The advisory warns of the risk of flooding as a result of possible rainfall, snowmelt or ice jams to local streams and rivers.

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services and the Washington County Department of Public Safety each released statements advising residents to be aware of the potential risk. There is projected widespread rainfall of about a half-inch to 1 inch, with 1 to 2 inches possible in the western Adirondacks, according to the National Weather Service.

Ann Marie Mason, director of the Warren County Office of Emergency Services, stated that individuals living on or near rivers and streams should be more conscious about the flood risk.

"Ice jams can cause rapid flooding in areas that haven't previously been flood-prone as large volumes of water back up," she said.

The Office of Emergency Services stated that those living in areas prone to flooding should monitor weather alerts and follow the flooding guidance from ready.gov. Information about preparing for a flood and how to stay safe during and after a flood can be found on the website.

Tim Hardy, deputy director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety, said in his statement that he was pleased to be talking about warmer weather, but said that the higher temperatures aren't traveling alone.

Along with the flood advisory, there are gusty winds possible.

New York State Electric and Gas announced that it is preparing for high winds associated with the incoming storms. The company stated that there are pre-staged crews with equipment prepared ahead of the storm.

"The company’s storm readiness teams have been monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying crews and equipment, mobilizing employees for storm duty," read the statement from NYSEG.

The company advised that customers may experience service disruptions as a result of the impending weather. The storm is projected to impact NYSEG's eastern service areas, which include the North County and Capital Region.

Hardy advised people to be aware of the road conditions following the storm.

"Untreated roads and walking surfaces may become icy Friday into Friday night as temperatures fall well below freezing," he said in a news release.

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services suggested those who encounter flooded roads not drive through them. Half of flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water, according to research cited in a news release from the county.

Warm weather in February

Although it isn’t every February that a flood warning is issued, Jeremy Davis, system director of operations with Weather Routing Inc. in Glens Falls, said that the month has seen warmer temperatures before.

“It’s not terribly uncommon,” he said. “We are going to get up to 53 (on Thursday), it’s going to be pretty warm.”

Davis noted that temperatures reached 49 degrees on Saturday, and on Feb. 24, 2021, Glens Falls saw a temperature of 47 degrees.

The last time Glens Falls saw a temperature above 50 degrees in February was in 2020. Davis said that on Feb. 24, the recorded temperature was 53 degrees.

“This year we didn’t have too much of a January thaw or anything like that. We had some milder temperatures in the beginning of January,” Davis said. “It’s not terribly unusual to get a warm-up like this.”

He said that the record-highs for temperatures toward the back half of February have been recorded in the 60s.

The rapid changing temperatures may be of more concern, he said.

“It was below zero this morning for a lot of us, and then it jumps right above 50 a couple days later. It’s a bit of a rapid switch, but it can happen when you have these fast-moving weather systems,” Davis said.

While it isn’t uncommon to see the cycles of temperatures rising and falling, Davis said that the average high for Feb. 15 is 33 degrees. The average low sits at 10 degrees for Glens Falls.

He said it can be a mix, with highs sometimes being in the teens all the way up to the 50s.

“Last month, we were about 3 degrees below normal and this month we are about 3 degrees above normal for the month, so it’s kind of averaging out for the whole year,” Davis said. “But it’s definitely a lot of swings up and down.”

Snowfall below normal

The big difference this year has been the snowfall in the area. Davis said it has been below normal.

He said the area has seen around 22 inches of snowfall so far this season. Typically, the area will see an average snowfall of roughly 65 inches.

“We should be up at around 45 inches so far,” Davis noted. “We’re at about half of what we should be getting.”

He said that some areas to the north, such as Gore Mountain, have seen more snowfall than Glens Falls. But the numbers in the north are still below normal.

Davis noted that there aren’t any big storms projected for the remainder of this season.

“It doesn’t mean we won’t get some snow at some point here, but there’s not a lot of signs of any big events coming up,” he said.

Upcoming events

As of Wednesday afternoon, a decision had not been made regarding the Fire and Ice celebration at Crandall Park in Glens Falls, which is scheduled for Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Amy Collins, interim recreation superintendent, said the decision to cancel last week's date may have been done prematurely. She said she felt that the city may have been able to squeeze it in.

The city wants to wait as long as possible to make the final call, she said, even though the forecast doesn’t look to be favorable for the event.

“I know the forecast looks horrendous,” she said.

She said that a final decision could be expected on Thursday.

Peter Wilhelm, host and DJ for the event, said he was hopeful that the weather would cooperate in order for the event to go ahead.

"The last two weeks haven't been in our favor," he said. "But, you know, third time's the charm."

Wilhelm has hosted the only other Fire and Ice celebration that took place in 2020. The event was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that this year, local businesses, such as The Fun Spot, The Grateful Den and Broadway Lanes, have donated prizes that will be given away when the event does happen.

"That will be won by just doing some song trivia, maybe some dancing as well. There will be giveaways, there will be music and I look forward to seeing everyone coming out and having a good time," Wilhelm said.

The city released a statement after last week's cancellation saying that additional dates for the celebration could be added in March if the weather cooperates.

Lou Tokos, co-chair of the Lake George Winter Carnival, said the weather conditions will have no impact on the events taking place during the third weekend of the carnival.

The only event that has been canceled is the sanctioned motorcycle and ATV races put on by the New York State American Motorcyclist Association.

"We're blessed that doesn't affect us," he said. "The lake doesn't usually flood per se."

This weekend's scheduled events include the chowder cook-off starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Glacier Golf Tournament starting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday and the women's skillet toss at 2 p.m. Sunday.

A lot of the events take place on land in Shepard Park, so Tokos believes that this weekend will continue without a hitch.

Representatives from Warren County stated that the Ice Castles attraction in Lake George will be closed on Thursday. A decision had not been made about the following days as of Wednesday evening.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

