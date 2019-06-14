BOLTON — With the town's new septic system inspection upon property transfer law taking effect Sept. 1, the town and partners are holding a class to certify more inspectors.
The training program will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at the Town Hall. Lunch will be provided.
The tuition cost is $200 and will include on-site training at the Bolton Conservation Club. Town Attorney Mike Muller said the training is free for those already employed at public entities like the Lake George Park Commission or local municipalities.
BOLTON — The Town Board passed a septic system inspection law Tuesday night, joining Queensbury in seeking to protect human health and the qua…
The town passed the septic system inspection law on May 7. It will require inspections of systems when a property is sold or transferred. Queensbury passed a similar law for properties along Lake George, but Bolton's law encompasses all properties in the town.
The Lake George Association's Watershed Data Atlas shows the town has 1,790 onsite wastewater systems, the greatest number of any municipality in the watershed.
"Right there are 1,790 reasons why the law matters, why functioning septic systems are critical, and why it is important to have properly trained inspectors — it all means being protective of the lake's water quality," said Walt Lender, executive director of the Lake George Association, in a news release.
Deputy Supervisor Susan Wilson said the law was "the wise thing to do."
The training is provided by Onsite Engineering and is co-sponsored by the Lake George Association and The Fund for Lake George.
Licensed engineers already have the ability to inspect septics, said Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky, but there are a limited number of those individuals and they're often tied up on projects.
Navitsky said those with some knowledge of septic systems, like septic haulers and contractors, are best for the program.
Generally, inspections take about three hours, Navitsky said, and inspectors could charge a few hundred dollars.
"It's our hope that other towns are going to see that this is not a bad thing, and it's actually a thing for their communities to protect the lake, so this will become more the norm," Navitsky said.
Once attendees are certified, Wilson said she will be compiling a list of inspectors to put in a booklet with frequently asked questions about the law.
Applicants must register by June 25. For more information contact Mitzi Nittmann, Bolton code enforcement officer at 518-644-2893 or email codeenforcement@town.bolton.ny.us.
