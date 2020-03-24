Walter Robb saw potential in MRIs, camp for kids with life-threatening illnesses

Those decisions have made life better for thousands of people, whose ailments were diagnosed through imaging machines. The same scanners are used now to diagnose some coronavirus cases.

It may not sound important – getting a new machine to market – but if the technology never leaves the lab, it never does any good for people, GE officials said.

And Robb truly cared about helping people.

“He was just driven to touch the lives of people, from 6-year-olds to 90-year-olds,” Yurenda said. “He had a special affection for the winter program.”

The ranch runs an adaptive winter sports program. Engineers have come to the ranch to design new equipment that can help children become more independent as they ski, and there are two training trails for skiers. One is now named Robb Run, after him and his wife.

He used to ski on it a lot. And while he skied many more serious trails, he used to say he fell on the ranch’s little hill more than anywhere else, Yurenda recalled. He also recalled begging Robb to wear a helmet, which Robb would always argue was unnecessary on such a gentle slope.

His business sense helped the ranch, too.