Walter Robb saw potential in MRIs, camp for kids with life-threatening illnesses

A local philanthropist with a huge heart died Monday.
Walter Robb, 92, worked as an executive for General Electric, helped fund Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne and also served on the Double H Ranch board of directors.
“He was one of the most incredible men I’ve ever met,” said Double H Ranch CEO Max Yurenda.
He recognized early on that a camp for children who have life-threatening illnesses had the potential to become an important part of the Capital Region.
“He recognized Double H had the potential,” Yurenda said.
Robb had the ability to make important decisions about health care. As CEO of GE Healthcare in the 1980s, he led the launch of the MRI, which GE invented. Later, as director of the research and development lab, he helped lead the development of CT imaging.
“He was someone who could see the value, the potential for the machine,” said GE spokesman Todd Alhart. “You have to have a leader who understands technology, knows where to place bets. He listened to the scientists.”
He was a scientist himself, with a PhD in chemical engineering. Even after he became an executive at GE, he continued to go to classes to stay on top of new technology.
“I think that was one of his great strengths,” said Jim Bray, chief scientist emeritus at GE Global Research, who worked under Robb. “I think people who have to make technical judgments make the best technical judgments when they keep up.”
Those decisions have made life better for thousands of people, whose ailments were diagnosed through imaging machines. The same scanners are used now to diagnose some coronavirus cases.
It may not sound important – getting a new machine to market – but if the technology never leaves the lab, it never does any good for people, GE officials said.
And Robb truly cared about helping people.
“He was just driven to touch the lives of people, from 6-year-olds to 90-year-olds,” Yurenda said. “He had a special affection for the winter program.”
The ranch runs an adaptive winter sports program. Engineers have come to the ranch to design new equipment that can help children become more independent as they ski, and there are two training trails for skiers. One is now named Robb Run, after him and his wife.
He used to ski on it a lot. And while he skied many more serious trails, he used to say he fell on the ranch’s little hill more than anywhere else, Yurenda recalled. He also recalled begging Robb to wear a helmet, which Robb would always argue was unnecessary on such a gentle slope.
His business sense helped the ranch, too.
“One of the biggest contributions he gave to us was financial: financial credibility,” Yurenda said. “He was my treasurer and he really drove solid policies, investment policies. He wanted to ensure our donors understand when they give a dollar, we are investing it. We started an endowment fund and he wanted to make sure we were getting the best return on our investment.”
Mainly, he wanted to make society better, Yurenda said.
“He was always thinking about others, how he could help others in the community,” he said.
At GE, he started Science Day, a day of experiments for fourth-graders.
“He was doing STEM before STEM was even a word,” Alhart said, referring to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education.
He never stopped learning about new technology, and GE officials said that if he was still alive he would likely be intensely interested in how imaging and other tech could help the fight against the coronavirus.
“He was very interested in basic science itself – new stuff, new science, new technology” Bray said. “He would often be one of the people asking questions during or after the talk – thoughtful questions. His interests in those areas never ended.”
Unfortunately, he died of the new virus, shortly after being diagnosed. His wife is still fighting the virus as well, according to the Times Union. He is the first local person known to have had the virus and died from it.
