Walmart gets tax break in Queensbury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — The Town Board accepted a settlement with Walmart that would lower the retailer’s property assessment by $2.45 million.

The school board will vote Monday.

The settlement resolves tax appeals that Walmart has filed for the past three years. Walmart agreed to drop those, without any refund, in exchange for a reduced assessment beginning now.

The store on Route 9 had an assessment of $14.3 million. It will be reduced to $11.85 million.

That will save the store about $40,000 in school taxes, $10,000 in county taxes and $1,300 in town taxes.

Assistant Superintendent for Business Scott Whittemore said the deal was fair and that the district appreciated not having to refund part of the last three years of taxes.

“We think it’s a fair settlement,” he said, before adding that the school district’s tax refund fund doesn’t have as much money as it should have in it.

He’s also happy that the settlement includes an agreement to keep the assessment at the agreed-upon level through at least 2023.