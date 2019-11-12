{{featured_button_text}}
Wallies is almost finished

Wallies in Greenwich is almost completed, with the main entrance pictured here on the far right. The gray area will be the pub, the middle area the dining room, with a banquet room behind the dining room. The top floor of the gray building will be office space.

GREENWICH — After months of watching the demolition and rebuilding of Wallies, a Greenwich landmark, many lovers of the famed restaurant wondered when it would ever reopen.

And the way it looks right now, the wait is almost over. The restaurant is slated for an early 2020 opening, according to local officials.

“I have had the opportunity to watch the transformation of Wallies from the demolition stage and now to seeing the floors installed, the painting applied and the special attention given to the design and the interior layout,” said Haron Reynolds, HomeFront Development Corp. executive director, the grant administrator for the Wallies project.

The new project includes a dining room, a pub, a banquet room and a year-round space to sell local farmers market goods, said Reynolds, adding that the summer farmers market will take place under a canopy outside of Wallies.

“With the owner’s vision, grant funding from the New York State Homes and Community Renewal, Empire State Development and National Grid,” said Mayor Pam Fuller. “And as the community’s, our excitement grows about the opening of the new Wallies.”

Once the hub of the downtown, Wallies closed its doors in 2006, and the building deteriorated in subsequent years.

Still, many former customers such as Sue Roach of Cossayuna Lake remember Wallies well.

“Wallies was a destination spot for over 70 years,” said Roach, who is anxiously awaiting its return. “Everyone for miles around knew about it and you would be hard-pressed to find someone from Greenwich who didn’t celebrate an anniversary or birthday there. People still talk about Wallies and how it is missed.”

Roach shared a story about a Wallies discussion with friends.

“At a recent gathering, we waxed almost poetic about our favorite dishes,” she said. “The sausage zucchini soup, the pear half with cream cheese, the fried cauliflower with cheese sauce, the relish tray. Wallies served basic foods at a reasonable price and plenty of it. The bar was a great gathering spot to meet up with your neighbors and friends to get the latest scoops.”

The town has few dining-out options now, she said.

Fuller said the new Wallies will be a big draw for the community.

“We anticipate a giant leap forward in Main Street activity,” Fuller said. “We expect the project will trigger further revitalization in the village and the towns.”

