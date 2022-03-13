Walking with Ukraine: Glens Falls region shows solidarity with war-torn country

GLENS FALLS — Rabbi Joshua Gray reminded the crowd of all ages draped in yellow and blue flags of the words of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel after he marched for civil rights alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965.

"Rabbi Heschel, when he was asked by his peers why did you not just pray in a synagogue, he said, 'I prayed with my feet.' Today, we, like Rabbi Heschel, have this unique opportunity to pray with our feet," Gray said.

The independent rabbi and member of Temple Beth El spoke to members of the community who bundled up on Sunday afternoon to show their solidarity with the Ukrainian people, before they began the march from Glen Street to Bay Road.

Gray and his wife, Meghan, were instrumental in organizing the event to benefit Ukrainian refugees.

"When we heard about the events in Ukraine, we wanted to take action because Judaism is about taking action and standing up for other people and what's right," he said.

He explained the march was a way to not only donate to Ukrainians, but show solidarity with those journeying to safety.

"We can emulate what so many Ukrainians have been doing since late February, we can walk. We can carry the people of Ukraine on our figurative shoulders as we walk together," he said.

The rabbi's wife agreed that the idea of a physical march was the perfect way to stand with Ukraine.

"One of the members of the congregation suggested we do a walk and we thought that was the perfect symbol to do this in the winter facing the adversity of the cold and the elements," she said.

Meghan Gray then began researching organizations to donate the proceeds to and, ultimately, chose Global Giving. She said 100% of the money that goes to the accredited, nonprofit organization is used for food, water, shelter and psycho-social support.

As people continued to gather, she stood behind a table to take donations and give out sunflowers, stickers and Ukrainian flags.

In the crowd, with the sign she uses to stand at Centennial Circle in Glens Falls, was Kate Roos, who has been holding a daily vigil calling for "Peace in Ukraine."

"I have a voice, that's all I have and I'm going to use it," Roos said.

She said it is time to stand up and remind people "this tragedy affects everybody."

March attendee Ed Donohue echoed the thoughts of the Grays, saying solidarity brought him to the walk.

"We need to show our solidarity in this time of unnecessary war by doing whatever we can to help: pray, send money, send food or ammo, whatever we can do," he said.

Another member of the crowd was a veteran of the Balkan Army in southeastern Europe.

"I am afraid of what happened in the Balkans, happening to Ukraine," Samuel Pickands said.

At 1 p.m., after Gray had spoken to the crowd and words from the temple's Rabbi Norman Mendel were read, a final speaker approached the microphone.

Before singing the Ukrainian national anthem, first-generation immigrant Tetyana Denford shared her family's history.

"Ukrainian is my first language. I am the daughter of immigrants who narrowly escaped their homes during World War II and ended up in a German labor camp," she shared with the crowd.

She said even after settling in New York City her parents lived life looking over their shoulders fearing their freedom and livelihoods could still be taken from them.

"The news recently isn't news for many Ukrainians. History will always repeat itself. We have lived with these stories for over 90 years," Denford said.

Despite the war taking place in her family's country, she was not discouraged, but instead offered words of hope for the future.

"We live with tragedy, and yet we find joy and celebrate hope," she said. "We play music and embroider our stories on our clothes. The world watches us now, but yet there is hope because to cower in defeat isn't built into us and our foundation."

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 2 Funny 8 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.