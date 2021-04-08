Walk-in COVID vaccine clinic scheduled Saturday for veterans

Coronavirus vaccine doses are now so readily available that walk-in clinics are starting.

Veterans can get vaccinated Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at a walk-in clinic at the the VA Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) at 101 Ridge Street in Glens Falls. No appointment is necessary. Veterans do not need to be patients at the center. They will receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Workplace infections

Five Warren County residents tested positive Thursday after infecting each other at work, according to Warren County Health Services.

They are among the many people recently to have caught the virus at work, usually after sitting near coworkers for meals or breaks without wearing a mask.

The most recent exposure warnings in the county involve employees who tested positive who were at the Stewart’s Shop on Broad Street in Glens Falls and at Olive Garden on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury. In both cases, infected workers wore masks when interacting with customers.

Washington County

The homebound vaccination team has now vaccinated 100 residents.

The team includes the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and Washington County EMS.