Walk-in COVID vaccine clinic scheduled Saturday for veterans

Coronavirus vaccine doses are now so readily available that walk-in clinics are starting.
Veterans can get vaccinated Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at a walk-in clinic at the the VA Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) at 101 Ridge Street in Glens Falls. No appointment is necessary. Veterans do not need to be patients at the center. They will receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Workplace infections
Five Warren County residents tested positive Thursday after infecting each other at work, according to Warren County Health Services.
They are among the many people recently to have caught the virus at work, usually after sitting near coworkers for meals or breaks without wearing a mask.
The most recent exposure warnings in the county involve employees who tested positive who were at the Stewart’s Shop on Broad Street in Glens Falls and at Olive Garden on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury. In both cases, infected workers wore masks when interacting with customers.
Washington County
The homebound vaccination team has now vaccinated 100 residents.
The team includes the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and Washington County EMS.
They are working their way through a list of residents who can’t get to a vaccine clinic. To be placed on the list, go to washingtoncountyny.gov/vaccineregistry. The team will contact the resident to arrange a time for an at-home vaccination. It’s dependent on when the county receives more vaccine doses. The team has already given out all of the doses available for this week.
Sick inmates
Another inmate has tested positive at the state-run Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann, and nine have recovered, leaving 20 inmates still ill. There have been a total of 81 cases since the pandemic began.
One inmate is ill at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum security state prison in Fort Ann. There have been a total of 164 cases there since the pandemic began.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 15 new cases, for a total of 3,137 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county also reported seven new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries among confirmed cases to 2,923. A total of 148 people are sick, including four who are hospitalized with a moderate illness, one fewer than Wednesday, due to a discharge.
- Washington County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 2,443 confirmed cases. The county also reported 10 recoveries, for a total of 2,318 recoveries. A total of 87 people in the county are sick, including three who are hospitalized, the same as Wednesday.
- Saratoga County reported one death, for a total of 158 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. The county also reported 342 new cases, for a total of 13,875 confirmed cases. The county also reported 17 recoveries, for a total of 13,056 recoveries. There are 661 people currently ill and 20 are hospitalized, three fewer than Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one town of Corinth resident (for a total of 11), two Moreau residents (for a total of 46), two Northumberland residents (for a total of 15), two Schuylerville residents (for a total of seven) and seven Wilton residents (for a total of 75).
- Still ill: 11 town of Corinth residents, 10 village of Corinth residents, four Hadley residents, 44 Moreau residents, 13 Northumberland residents, 10 town of Saratoga residents, five Schuylerville residents, nine South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 68 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: none.
- Essex County reported one new case.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, the same as Wednesday, but noted that the numbers don’t reflect everything. As some patients are discharged, others are admitted, and that’s been happening all week. One patient is in intensive care and four people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 15 coronavirus patients, the same as Wednesday.
For Wednesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 235 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.1%, which kept the weekly average at 2.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.4%, which increased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.1%, which kept the weekly average at 2.3%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which increased the weekly average to 3.4%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Statewide, 8,379 people tested positive for the virus Wednesday, a positive test rate of 3.18%. A total of 4,422 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday and 47 people died.
