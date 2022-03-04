'Walk for Ukraine' set for March 13 in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Events have been quickly organized throughout the area to show solidarity and bring awareness to the situation overseas in Ukraine.

On March 13, Temple Beth El and Congregation Shaaray Tefila, two local synagogues, will co-host the "We Walk For Ukraine" event.

Those attending will have the opportunity to make a donation of any amount and receive a Ukraine flag to keep and wave along the 1-mile walk.

"A lot of our communities have families in those regions, or have ancestry from Ukraine. So there was no question that we needed to do something," said Meghan Gray, chair of fundraising for Temple Beth El.

Gray attended the Glens Falls Board of Public Safety meeting on Wednesday afternoon. She informed the board about the event.

The walk will begin at the Temple Beth El rear parking lot. From there, the route will go south on Glen Street and end at Congregation Shaaray Tefila.

Refreshments will be offered at the event.

"We're looking to get hopefully 50 to 100 people, something like that," she said. "But I mean we could get more, we're not sure. We have a lot of people interested right now."

Mayor Bill Collins asked Gray if she had a plan in place if more than 100 people attend the event.

"Do you have a plan for volunteers to help everybody spread out so they can all stay on the sidewalk?" he asked.

"We can definitely create one of those and set aside a group of volunteers to do so," Gray responded.

Collins and the board stated that Gray would have to submit the formal application for the event by the end of the day Friday for it to be approved. The board voted in favor of a tentative resolution approving the event if the application was submitted by the end of the day Friday.

Gray said she submitted the application with city on Thursday.

"We want it to be inclusive, and unifying. Our goal is to raise as much money as possible for the GlobalGiving organization," she said.

GlobalGiving is a nonprofit that supports other nonprofits by connecting them to potential donors and companies, according to the organization's website.

They are currently working to provide necessities like food, shelter, water and overall health and wellness to all Ukrainian refugees, according to Gray.

"The idea of walking in solidarity for the Ukrainian people was suggested by Salomon and Elaine Charon of Congregation Shaaray Tefila," Gray said.

She said that both congregations enjoy working together, so it was a perfect fit to put the event on.

There will be opening remarks mad by Rabbi Norman Mendel and Rabbi Joshua Gray, who happens to be Meghan's husband.

"He likes to echo the notion of Abraham Joshua Heschel, who often left the pulpit and 'prayed with his feet' by taking action such as marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement," she said of her husband.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

