Waite Road Closure

Waite Road in Kingsbury is closed for culvert replacement. 

 Courtesy photo

KINGSBURY — For the next two weeks, Kingsbury's Waite Road will be closed for repairs, although it remains open to local traffic at each side of the culvert, said Town Supervisor Dana Hogan. 

"As far as town projects go, this is considered a larger project," Hogan said. "The road should reopen fully by the end of next week. Highway officials are currently rerouting traffic to Vaughn Road."

 The repairs began on Monday, and Hogan said it was interesting to watch the crew move the culvert down the road and set it into place.

"We are always grateful to our town and county highway crews for their great work, Hogan said. 

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

