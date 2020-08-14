WAIT House to hold drive-in movie and '5K Your Way' events to support homeless youths

GLENS FALLS — WAIT House, which has served homeless youths since 2003 in Glens Falls, has canceled its regular in-person fundraisers in the interest of public health and is developing new ways to raise funds and awareness for its mission.

One of those is "Reels & Wheels for WAIT House," which is scheduled for Aug. 29 at the East Field stadium parking lot on Dix Avenue in Glens Falls.

The drive-in movie event will be a safe, socially distanced evening out for the whole family, organizers said in a news release.

Masks are required whenever guests leave their vehicles. To preserve social distancing guidelines, the event is limited to 64 vehicles.

Parking will begin at 7 p.m. and a family-friendly film will start at 7:45 p.m. Suggested donation is $10 per car.

Also, registration is now open for WAIT House’s "5K Your Way" which will take place for two week, from Sept. 28 through Oct. 11. This socially distanced run is designed to be inclusive.

“WAIT House’s race isn’t about winning. It’s about getting out and moving in support of homeless youth in our area,” said Margaret DeVries, executive director for WAIT House, in the news release.