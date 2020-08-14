WAIT House to hold drive-in movie and '5K Your Way' events to support homeless youths

GLENS FALLS — WAIT House, which has served homeless youths since 2003 in Glens Falls, has canceled its regular in-person fundraisers in the interest of public health and is developing new ways to raise funds and awareness for its mission.
One of those is "Reels & Wheels for WAIT House," which is scheduled for Aug. 29 at the East Field stadium parking lot on Dix Avenue in Glens Falls.
The drive-in movie event will be a safe, socially distanced evening out for the whole family, organizers said in a news release.
Masks are required whenever guests leave their vehicles. To preserve social distancing guidelines, the event is limited to 64 vehicles.
Parking will begin at 7 p.m. and a family-friendly film will start at 7:45 p.m. Suggested donation is $10 per car.
Also, registration is now open for WAIT House’s "5K Your Way" which will take place for two week, from Sept. 28 through Oct. 11. This socially distanced run is designed to be inclusive.
“WAIT House’s race isn’t about winning. It’s about getting out and moving in support of homeless youth in our area,” said Margaret DeVries, executive director for WAIT House, in the news release.
The event is virtual and registrants have two weeks to go the distance, however and wherever they like. Winners will be selected based on photos submitted to categories and voted on via Facebook likes. No starting gun. No rules.
“All are welcome. Do a little every day or finish the whole distance in one go. Run, walk, bike, walk your dog, hike with the kids. Anything goes. Share your 5K journey with us and maybe you’ll even end up with a medal,” added DeVries.
There are five medals to be awarded: Cutest Pet, Most Fun Team, Most Athletic, Best Dressed and Most Creative Way of Going the Distance.
Registration for the 5K event is $20 per person and includes a T-shirt and printable bib.
For additional information and to register for the 5K event, visit WAIT House’s website, www.hycwaithouse.org, the WAIT House Facebook page or call 518-798-4384.
