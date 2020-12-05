WAIT House navigating rental assistance demands, state aid cuts

GLENS FALLS — Hit hard by state funding cuts, the WAIT House has seen the need for its services grow by more than 50% since the pandemic began, and there are fears those needs will grow once a number of housing protections are lifted.
The nonprofit organization, which serves runaway and transient youths between the ages of 16 and 24, has received around nine calls a day seeking rental assistance, said Annette Plewniak, a case manager and housing coordinator with the organization.
“Our most significant need is rental assistance,” she said.
Plewniak said the organization is also seeing an increase in the amount of services needed for each request. Instead of asking for one month’s worth of rent, she said, people are now asking for as many as four.
The organization has so far been able to keep up with the demand or has managed to work with a number of community partners to ensure assistance is provided to those in need.
But concerns loom large about an even greater need for service that the organization won’t be able to keep up with in the future.
A state moratorium on evictions is currently in place, which helps to protect those who are currently struggling to pay rent from being forced out of their home.
But once those protections are lifted, many will be unable to afford back payments and families will be forced out, said Margaret DeVries, executive director of WAIT House.
“These families are never going to be able to pay this rent,” she said. “They’re struggling to get by right now just to pay December and January’s rent.”
DeVries said the organization is waiting on a $272,000 emergency solutions grant made available through the CARES Act, which will help meet some of the demands.
The funds will be distributed with the help of Warren County Social Services and the Open Door Mission.
DeVries, however, said the funds aren’t expected to last long. A second round of funding is expected around September, though it remains unclear if the payment will come before the moratorium on evictions is lifted.
“We can certainly use some more assistance to help these folks,” she said.
The organization is also dealing with a reduction in state aid to its runaway homeless youth shelter, which has totaled around $30,000, or a reduction of about 50%, DeVries said.
DeVries said the reduction has made it difficult to pay for staff and maintain the same level of services, but noted the community has stepped in to help.
She’s hoping the support will continue as the pandemic wears on.
“Without those funds, we will not be able to do the work that we want to do,” she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
