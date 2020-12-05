WAIT House navigating rental assistance demands, state aid cuts

GLENS FALLS — Hit hard by state funding cuts, the WAIT House has seen the need for its services grow by more than 50% since the pandemic began, and there are fears those needs will grow once a number of housing protections are lifted.

The nonprofit organization, which serves runaway and transient youths between the ages of 16 and 24, has received around nine calls a day seeking rental assistance, said Annette Plewniak, a case manager and housing coordinator with the organization.

“Our most significant need is rental assistance,” she said.

Plewniak said the organization is also seeing an increase in the amount of services needed for each request. Instead of asking for one month’s worth of rent, she said, people are now asking for as many as four.

The organization has so far been able to keep up with the demand or has managed to work with a number of community partners to ensure assistance is provided to those in need.

But concerns loom large about an even greater need for service that the organization won’t be able to keep up with in the future.

A state moratorium on evictions is currently in place, which helps to protect those who are currently struggling to pay rent from being forced out of their home.