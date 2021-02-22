WAIT House names new executive director in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Jason McLaughlin has been named executive director of WAIT House.

McLaughlin has a background in addiction recovery and behavioral health services, the WAIT House board of directors noted in a news release.

“My goal is to continue growing our mission and build on the positive work accomplished by my predecessors, the board and staff at WAIT House.” McLaughlin said in the release. “As our community expands, WAIT House needs to expand with it and remain a stable and reliable service for local youth.”

WAIT House has served homeless youths since its doors opened in 2003. It offers emergency shelter for young men and women and a transitional living program to young pregnant and parenting women.

WAIT House is currently the lead agency in Warren County for the New York State Emergency Shelter Grant COVID Relief Program. The agency is providing rental relief, shelter and rapid rehousing to families who are at risk of homelessness due to COVID.

The agency also runs a rental assistance program for families of any age and two outreach programs to help connect homeless youths and victims of trafficking with the help they need.