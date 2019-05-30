GLENS FALLS — When homeless youths turned 21, they used to have to leave the WAIT House regardless of their situation.
However, advocates for the homeless saw an unmet need in the population ages 21 to 24, according to Sarah Burns, fund development coordinator for the youth homeless shelter. It would not really be appropriate for them to be in an adult shelter, but they still needed services.
She said the federal department of Housing and Urban Development expanded its definition of homeless youths, and the state adopted a new law in 2017 and created new certification to allow shelters to house young adults.
The WAIT House was one of the first agencies to get the certification, and Executive Director Margaret DeVries said she anticipates that it could see up to a 40% increase in referrals as a result.
“We feel grateful that the regulations have risen to meet the needs of the youth we see every day,” DeVries said in a news release. “To be able to open our doors just a little bit wider means that we can make a greater impact on getting youth and young adults independently and stably housed — and that means more positive outcomes for the entire community.”
DeVries said in a follow-up interview that the shelter has helped about 1,500 youths since it started in 2003.
Adolescents and young adults end up at the shelter in different ways. Some of them leave home because their parents do not support their gender identity or sexual orientation. In some cases, there are substance abuse or mental illness issues.
The first step is to connect youths to services, according to Burns.
“Obviously, meeting their immediate needs is the first priority — food, clothing, shelter, medication, anything like that — help getting their identifying documents,” Burns said.
Then they figure out what other services they need, including mental health or a primary care physician or pediatrician, she added.
“It’s great to be in a community that we’re really all working together and we can rely on one another,” Burns said. “If a youth comes in and they need something that we don’t necessarily have access to immediately, it’s a phone call.”
There are a total of eight beds in the emergency shelter, which includes two for dependents. The average length of stay is about 17 days for the emergency shelter. The WAIT House also has a Transition Living Program, which is for five pregnant teens and up to four dependents.
Another change in the law is that people can stay in the Transition Living Program for up to two years instead of just one.
The WAIT House has a staff of 26 people including five full-time employees. It is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to DeVries.
DeVries said the WAIT House helps people move on to a more permanent situation.
“If we have a young person that is ready to move out into their apartment, we can assist them with financial assistance there, help them get household items and then follow them for six months,” she said.
The agency has about a $740,000 annual budget and mostly relies on federal and state funding. The organization also has fundraisers, including the recent Baskets & Things fundraiser at Heritage Hall in Cool Insuring Arena, which raised about $30,000. Another major fundraiser is the fall gala set for Sept. 13.
It also works with the Office of Family Services, Catholic Charities, Planned Parenthood and Hudson Headwaters Health Network, according to DeVries.
Additionally, there is a Street Outreach program that is designed to meet youths where they are located — sometimes literally on the street.
Another part of the group’s mission is fighting human trafficking. The Warren County Department of Social Services has subcontracted with the WAIT House to watch for signs of human trafficking in the area.
Among the warning signs are people who do not have their own belongings or identification, which could mean they are beholden to someone else.
Burns said with the amount of seasonal residents and workers in the area, particularly in the hotel industry in Lake George, it is important to get the word out.
WAIT House provides a safe space, Burns said.
“It’s not a shelter with a row of cots. It really is a home and we really are a family. They’ll come home proud about a job interview or happy about tiny victories and we’re able to celebrate them here,” she said.
Young adults such as Zach Bolivar come back to visit after successfully transitioning out of the program. Bolivar said while growing up, he had issues with his stepfather and, as he was turning 18, he decided to get out of the house before any conflict escalated into a physical altercation.
He was able to stay at the WAIT House for six months while he worked at Glens Falls Hospital.
“Basically, they took care of everything I needed for food. They gave me a place to do my laundry. The helped me save my money,” he said.
He eventually had enough money to move into his own apartment, and the WAIT House paid the first months of rent. He also found a new job as a landscaper for the Travelers Insurance building. He walks by the WAIT House every day and is reminded how grateful he is for the help. He stopped in recently to visit with his old case manager because he was having an issue with his taxes.
“I can’t emphasize how much they do,” he said.
