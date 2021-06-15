WAIT House adds Family Fun Run to fundraiser

GLENS FALLS — WAIT House last fall launched a virtual 5K Your Way event as a fundraiser. This year, the event is being expanded to incorporate an in-person Family Fun Run launch on June 26.

WAIT House’s 5K Your Way will take place for two weeks, from June 26 through July 10.

This socially distanced run is designed to be inclusive.

“WAIT House’s race isn’t about winning. It’s about getting out and moving in support of homeless youth in our area,” said Jason McLaughlin, executive director of WAIT House, in a news release.

The event is virtual and registrants have two weeks to complete the distance, however and wherever they like.

New this year is the Family Fun Run launch event that will take place in Glens Falls City Park on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Kids and families will be able to register for the Family Fun Run in advance or when they arrive on June 26.

It will $10 per child to run, free for adults running with their children. Refreshments for runners will be available at the end of the race. Racers will run in groups based on age, with the older kids running the course through twice.