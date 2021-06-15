WAIT House adds Family Fun Run to fundraiser

GLENS FALLS — WAIT House last fall launched a virtual 5K Your Way event as a fundraiser. This year, the event is being expanded to incorporate an in-person Family Fun Run launch on June 26.
WAIT House’s 5K Your Way will take place for two weeks, from June 26 through July 10.
This socially distanced run is designed to be inclusive.
“WAIT House’s race isn’t about winning. It’s about getting out and moving in support of homeless youth in our area,” said Jason McLaughlin, executive director of WAIT House, in a news release.
The event is virtual and registrants have two weeks to complete the distance, however and wherever they like.
New this year is the Family Fun Run launch event that will take place in Glens Falls City Park on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Kids and families will be able to register for the Family Fun Run in advance or when they arrive on June 26.
It will $10 per child to run, free for adults running with their children. Refreshments for runners will be available at the end of the race. Racers will run in groups based on age, with the older kids running the course through twice.
“All are welcome to participate in the virtual aspect of the 5K Your Way. Do a little every day or finish the whole distance in one go. Run, walk, bike, walk your dog, hike with the kids. Anything goes. Share your 5K journey with us and maybe you’ll even end up with a medal,” added McLaughlin.
There are five 5K Your Way medals to be awarded for the Cutest Pet, Most Fun Team, Most Athletic, Best Dressed and Most Creative Way of Going the Distance. Winners will be selected based on photos posted on social media and voted on via Facebook likes.
Registration for the 5K Your Way is $20 per person. That fee includes a T-Shirt and printable bib. Registration for the Family Fun Run is $10 in advance and $15 in person at the event.
For additional information on this event and to register for the 5K Your Way, visit WAIT House’s website, www.hycwaithouse.org, the WAIT House Facebook page or call 518-798-4384. All proceeds will help support homeless youths in the community.