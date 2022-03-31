VVA group donates gas cards to SUNY Adirondack veteran students

QUEENSBURY — Vietnam veterans from an Adirondack-based group have donated 30 gift cards for gas to SUNY Adirondack veteran students.

In honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day on Tuesday, Adirondack Chapter 79 of Vietnam Veterans of America donated the 30 gift cards, each with $30 for gas, to the SUNY Adirondack Foundation, the charity wing of the college.

"A few weeks ago, I attended lunch with the SUNY Adirondack President Dr. Duffy and she mentioned she's concerned some students, with the price of gas, will not be able to make every class because they don't have gas money to go back and forth," said Sam Hall, president of Chapter 79 and a Washington County supervisor, according to a news release from the college on Thursday.

The gift cards were purchased from Stewart's Shops.

According to the news release, Vietnam Veterans of America, a national nonprofit organization, was formed with the intention to help and advocate for all veterans in the country.

"If we have a veteran we know is in need, we support them," Hall said.

SUNY Adirondack has about 43 students who identify as active duty, Guard reserves or veterans.

A total of 98 students have parents, guardians or spouses who are veterans.

The dependents are not eligible for the gifted gas cards, however a place called "The Hub" on campus provides gift cards for gas to students in need, according to Rhonda Triller, director of marketing and communications for the college.

"This gift will directly help veteran students overcome new and emerging financial barriers in their academic pursuits," stated Taylor Testa, director of student engagement and diversity at the college.

