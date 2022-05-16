Voting is today on school budgets, board seats, propositions

School Voting Preview 2022-2023
Here is a collection of school voting previews.
At a glance: Abraham Wing School's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.
Argyle Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, proposals and board openings.
At a glance: Bolton Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.
At a glance: Corinth Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.
Fort Ann Central School District proposed 2022-2023 budget, proposals and board openings.
Fort Edward school district adding social worker, pupil services director in nearly $12 million budget proposal
Fort Edward Union Free School District residents will be voting on a proposed budget of just under $12 million on Tuesday.
The proposed Glens Falls City School District budget of $50.5 million will be decided by voters on Tuesday.
At a glance: Granville Central School District proposed 2022-2023 budget, proposals and board openings.
Hadley-Luzerne is proposing a $22.53 million budget with a 3.49% increase in spending and a 0.9% increase in the tax levy.
At a glance: Johnsburg Central School District’s proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.
Hudson Falls Central School District residents will be voting on a proposed budget this year of just over $49 million.
How the Lake George Central School District should address issues of inclusion and diversity was a major topic at a Meet the Candidates Night held on Tuesday at the junior-senior high school.
At a glance: North Warren Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.
The League of Women Voters is seeking questions from the public for a Meet the Candidates Night in the Lake George Central School District on Tuesday.
At a glance: Putnam Central School District's proposed 2022 budget, propositions and school board openings.
A small project to upgrade arts and music rooms at Queensbury Middle School and the bleachers in a gymnasium at Queensbury High School are included in a proposed $72.645 million budget for the Queensbury Union Free School District.
At a glance: Schuylerville Central School District's proposed 2022 budget, propositions and school board openings.
The South Glens Falls Central School District is proposing $33.6 million in building and athletic field improvements.
The South Glens Falls Central School District is proposing a nearly $34 million capital project and a $64.3 million budget.
At a glance: Whitehall Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.
Voters go to the polls today to vote on school budgets, board seats and propositions.
Districts are increasing spending on programs to help students recover from the pandemic. However, a large infusion of state aid has allowed them to stay within their tax caps. No local district is seeking to go over the tax cap. The average tax levy increase is just under 3%.
School districts are using the additional state aid to add or maintain programs that were implemented to help students recover learning lost or deal with social and emotional issues as a result of the pandemic. This includes after-school and school programs, more academic intervention teachers and social workers and counselors.
Two local districts are seeking approval for capital projects. South Glens Falls is proposing a nearly $34 million project, which includes work at Oliver W. Winch Middle School — renovating the library, expanding the band room, modernizing locker rooms, refurbishing classrooms and relocating the seventh-grade science lab. There would also be a multi-purpose turf field installed at the high school campus.
Hartford Central School is seeking approval for an $8.86 million capital project, which includes renovating its cafeteria and building a dedicated space for the school’s performing arts department.
There are also competitive school board races in several districts. One of the more hotly contested races is in Lake George where seven candidates are seeking three, 3-year seats. Maryanne MacKenzie is the sole incumbent running for reelection. The other candidates are Linda Clark, Lisa Doster, Mario Fasulo, Chris Picard, Donna Prime and Gregg Sawdy.
One of the issues in the race is the district’s discussion of adopting a diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, policy. Clark and Doster are running as a ticket in opposition to the policy. Sawdy and Picard said at a candidates forum that they believe the policy was redundant or unnecessary.
Elsewhere, there are contested races in Argyle, Glens Falls, Granville, Greenwich, Hudson Falls, Johnsburg, Saratoga Springs, South Glens Falls and Whitehall.
A large infusion of state aid is allowing local school districts to address ongoing student needs, without increasing the tax levy.
