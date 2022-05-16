 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Voting is today on school budgets, board seats, propositions

School Voting Preview 2022-2023

Here is a collection of school voting previews.

Proposed 2022-2023 Abraham Wing School budget
Local

Proposed 2022-2023 Abraham Wing School budget

  • Post-Star staff report
At a glance: Abraham Wing School's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.

Proposed 2022-2023 Argyle Central School budget
Local

Proposed 2022-2023 Argyle Central School budget

  • Post-Star staff report
Argyle Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, proposals and board openings.

Proposed 2022-2023 Bolton Central School budget
Local

Proposed 2022-2023 Bolton Central School budget

At a glance: Bolton Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.

Proposed 2022-2023 Corinth school budget
Local

Proposed 2022-2023 Corinth school budget

  • Post-Star staff report
At a glance: Corinth Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.

Proposed 2022-2023 Fort Ann Central School District budget
Local

Proposed 2022-2023 Fort Ann Central School District budget

  • Post-Star staff report
Fort Ann Central School District proposed 2022-2023 budget, proposals and board openings.

Fort Edward school district adding social worker, pupil services director in nearly $12 million budget proposal
Local

Fort Edward school district adding social worker, pupil services director in nearly $12 million budget proposal

  • Drew Wardle
Fort Edward Union Free School District residents will be voting on a proposed budget of just under $12 million on Tuesday. 

Staff boosted in nearly $51M Glens Falls school budget
Local

Staff boosted in nearly $51M Glens Falls school budget

  • Jay Mullen
The proposed Glens Falls City School District budget of $50.5 million will be decided by voters on Tuesday.

Proposed 2022-2023 Granville Central School District budget

  • Post-Star staff report
At a glance: Granville Central School District proposed 2022-2023 budget, proposals and board openings.

Proposed 2022-2023 Hadley-Luzerne school budget

Proposed 2022-2023 Hadley-Luzerne school budget

  • Post-Star staff report
Hadley-Luzerne is proposing a $22.53 million budget with a 3.49% increase in spending and a 0.9% increase in the tax levy.

Proposed 2022-2023 Johnsburg school budget
Local

Proposed 2022-2023 Johnsburg school budget

  • Post-Star staff report
At a glance: Johnsburg Central School District’s proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.

Hudson Falls CSD to hold budget hearing May 9
Local

Hudson Falls CSD to hold budget hearing May 9

  • Post-Star staff report
Hudson Falls Central School District residents will be voting on a proposed budget this year of just over $49 million.

Lake George school board candidates debate diversity
Local

Lake George school board candidates debate diversity

  • Michael Goot
How the Lake George Central School District should address issues of inclusion and diversity was a major topic at a Meet the Candidates Night held on Tuesday at the junior-senior high school.

Proposed 2022-2023 North Warren school budget
Local

Proposed 2022-2023 North Warren school budget

  • Post-Star staff report
At a glance: North Warren Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.

League to host school board candidates forum in Lake George
Local

League to host school board candidates forum in Lake George

  • Jana DeCamilla
The League of Women Voters is seeking questions from the public for a Meet the Candidates Night in the Lake George Central School District on Tuesday.

Local

Proposed 2022 Putnam school budget

  • Post-Star staff report
At a glance: Putnam Central School District's proposed 2022 budget, propositions and school board openings.

Small capital project included in Queensbury's $72.65 million school budget plan
Local

Small capital project included in Queensbury's $72.65 million school budget plan

  • Michael Goot
A small project to upgrade arts and music rooms at Queensbury Middle School and the bleachers in a gymnasium at Queensbury High School are included in a proposed $72.645 million budget for the Queensbury Union Free School District.

Proposed 2022 Schuylerville school budget
Local

Proposed 2022 Schuylerville school budget

  • Post-Star staff report
At a glance: Schuylerville Central School District's proposed 2022 budget, propositions and school board openings.

South Glens Falls school district proposing $33.6 million in capital improvements
Local

South Glens Falls school district proposing $33.6 million in capital improvements

  • Jana DeCamilla
The South Glens Falls Central School District is proposing $33.6 million in building and athletic field improvements.

South Glens Falls school district proposing nearly $34M capital project, $64.3 million budget
Local

South Glens Falls school district proposing nearly $34M capital project, $64.3 million budget

  • Michael Goot
The South Glens Falls Central School District is proposing a nearly $34 million capital project and a $64.3 million budget.

Proposed 2022-2023 Whitehall Central School District budget
Local

Proposed 2022-2023 Whitehall Central School District budget

  • Post-Star staff report
At a glance: Whitehall Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.

Voters go to the polls today to vote on school budgets, board seats and propositions.

Districts are increasing spending on programs to help students recover from the pandemic. However, a large infusion of state aid has allowed them to stay within their tax caps. No local district is seeking to go over the tax cap. The average tax levy increase is just under 3%.

School districts are using the additional state aid to add or maintain programs that were implemented to help students recover learning lost or deal with social and emotional issues as a result of the pandemic. This includes after-school and school programs, more academic intervention teachers and social workers and counselors.

For more information on specific budgets, propositions and voting times, visit poststar.com.

Two local districts are seeking approval for capital projects. South Glens Falls is proposing a nearly $34 million project, which includes work at Oliver W. Winch Middle School — renovating the library, expanding the band room, modernizing locker rooms, refurbishing classrooms and relocating the seventh-grade science lab. There would also be a multi-purpose turf field installed at the high school campus.

Hartford Central School is seeking approval for an $8.86 million capital project, which includes renovating its cafeteria and building a dedicated space for the school's performing arts department.

There are also competitive school board races in several districts. One of the more hotly contested races is in Lake George where seven candidates are seeking three, 3-year seats. Maryanne MacKenzie is the sole incumbent running for reelection. The other candidates are Linda Clark, Lisa Doster, Mario Fasulo, Chris Picard, Donna Prime and Gregg Sawdy.

One of the issues in the race is the district's discussion of adopting a diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, policy. Clark and Doster are running as a ticket in opposition to the policy. Sawdy and Picard said at a candidates forum that they believe the policy was redundant or unnecessary.

Elsewhere, there are contested races in Argyle, Glens Falls, Granville, Greenwich, Hudson Falls, Johnsburg, Saratoga Springs, South Glens Falls and Whitehall.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320.

