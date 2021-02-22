 Skip to main content
Voters to decide Tuesday on $16.78 million Hudson Falls school project
date 2021-02-22

Vote on $16.78 million Hudson Falls school project set for Tuesday

Seen here is a rendering of upgrades to the Hudson Falls High School auditorium. Renovations would be part of a nearly $16.78 million project proposal the district is putting before voters on Tuesday.

 Michael Goot

HUDSON FALLS — Voters will decide Tuesday on a $16.78 million capital project proposed by the Hudson Falls Central School District.

The polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. at the high school on East LaBarge Street.

Among the highlights of the project are upgrading security at the main entrances. In addition, the library would be transformed into a media center with new technology.

The auditorium would be upgraded with new technology, lighting, sound system and seating.

The project would also address code issues, including upgrades to the air filtration system and some laboratories and installation of more energy-efficient lights and windows.

Replacing the roofs at the primary school and high school and replacing the boiler at the high school are also on the list.

State aid will pay for 90% of the cost, according to school officials. The remaining 10% will be bonded over 15 years. The project would increase taxes on the average home assessed at $150,000 by $7 per year. It is a $6 per year increase with the STAR exemption or $4 per year with enhanced STAR.

