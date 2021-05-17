Voters to decide school budgets, board races on Tuesday

In March 2020, Ella Collins and Anitra Tripp voted against doing the study. Last May, Christina Durkee and Dan Shiels were elected to the board, ousting incumbent Michael Glass, who had voted for the study and came in ahead of Trackey-Saltsman.

Shiels decided not to run again after his one-year term expired.

If Durkee and Guglielmo win, five members on the board would have opposed the study. In that case, the process could come to a halt after both districts receive the report from consultants conducting the merger study.

The board will also have to select a replacement for Ward, who is leaving at the end of next month to become superintendent of the Hudson Falls district.

Competitive races in Cambridge, Queensbury

Another interesting race is in Cambridge, where five candidates are vying for two three-year seats — Tanya Clark, Dillon Honyoust, Sarah McMillan, Tim Ossont and David Shay Price. Ongoing discussions about whether the district should drop its Indians logo have excited a lot of community interest.

Queensbury has six candidates for two seats — one for a five-year term and one for a four-year term created by the resignation of Joseph Scriver.