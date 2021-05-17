Voters to decide school budgets, board races on Tuesday

Voters across the state on Tuesday will decide on school district budgets and elect people to school boards.
It is school voting day in New York, although polling times vary by district.
Among high-profile districts to watch is Fort Edward, where school officials are hoping the budget will pass on the first try. Last year, voters twice rejected proposed spending plans as the district sought to exceed the tax cap but failed to get a supermajority of 60%.
As a result of the rejections, the school board had to go to a contingency budget, which resulted in laying off teachers and eliminating all extracurricular activities and sports.
This year, the board would stay within its cap with a nearly $11.1 million budget that restores teaching positions and brings back sports and extracurricular activities.
The tax levy would increase to the district’s cap of 12.78%, a high number because a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Irving Tissue is coming off the books. Those tax-break agreements are one factor that can be excluded from the calculation of the tax cap.
A last-minute decision by the town’s former assessor to lower the Irving Tissue assessment from $22 million, which had been set by the tax-break agreement, to $11 million has changed the equation.
School officials had been projecting the tax rate would decrease by about 72 cents, from $29.27 to $28.55 per $1,000 of assessed value.
But the huge drop in the assessed value of Irving Tissue means the tax rate will instead rise about 62 cents to $29.90 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Despite the change, the board has stuck with the original budget. Superintendent Dan Ward said he hopes the community will realize the budget meets students' needs and nothing more.
Ward said last week, and an official with Irving Tissue confirmed on Friday, the company and town officials are discussing the assessment.
If the budget is defeated, the board would have to decide whether to schedule a revote for June 15 on the same or a revised budget.
Merger implications
In addition, the fate of a proposed merger with the South Glens Falls district could hinge on the Fort Edward school board election. Amanda Durkee, John Guglielmo and Elaine Trackey-Saltsman are seeking two five-year seats. Durkee and Guglielmo oppose a merger and Trackey-Saltsman, who is making her second try for the board, favors continuing the process.
Four members of the nine-member board have said they either oppose doing the study or oppose the merger.
In March 2020, Ella Collins and Anitra Tripp voted against doing the study. Last May, Christina Durkee and Dan Shiels were elected to the board, ousting incumbent Michael Glass, who had voted for the study and came in ahead of Trackey-Saltsman.
Shiels decided not to run again after his one-year term expired.
If Durkee and Guglielmo win, five members on the board would have opposed the study. In that case, the process could come to a halt after both districts receive the report from consultants conducting the merger study.
The board will also have to select a replacement for Ward, who is leaving at the end of next month to become superintendent of the Hudson Falls district.
Competitive races in Cambridge, Queensbury
Another interesting race is in Cambridge, where five candidates are vying for two three-year seats — Tanya Clark, Dillon Honyoust, Sarah McMillan, Tim Ossont and David Shay Price. Ongoing discussions about whether the district should drop its Indians logo have excited a lot of community interest.
Queensbury has six candidates for two seats — one for a five-year term and one for a four-year term created by the resignation of Joseph Scriver.
Scriver quite the board after it voted not to participate in the higher-risk sports of basketball and hockey during the pandemic.
Running are Dawn Bleyenburg, Benjamin Dickerson, Jamey Hardesty, Tafhaim Quick, Brady Stark and James Ward. The person who receives the most votes will get the longer term.
Lake George has had competitive races during the last few years. Incumbents Tricia Connor Biles and Katie Bruening are being challenged by Steven Johnson and Ellen Reinhold.
There are also competitive contests in Fort Ann, Granville, Greenwich, Indian Lake, Johnsburg, Long Lake, Saratoga Springs, Schuylerville, South Glens Falls, Ticonderoga and Warrensburg.
In other communities, some people will be elected through write-in vote. In Glens Falls, only Laura Kennedy submitted petitions to run for one of two open seats.
Hartford and Minerva had no one sign up to run for a single seat. However, Hartford school board President Brian Getty is mounting a write-in campaign for the seat.
Few ballot propositions
No district is seeking to exceed its tax cap, and spending increases are being kept relatively small, thanks to a large increase in state aid schools received.
Few local districts have ballot propositions, except for routine bus purchase resolutions.
Three districts have propositions regarding reserve funds.
North Warren is asking voters to approve transferring $210,000 from a reserve fund to complete a roughly $400,000 project to renovate the fields.
Granville wants to establish a capital reserve fund and transfer up to $700,000 into it at the start. The fund would be capped at $5 million.
Salem seeks voter approval to create a reserve fund and transfer surplus funds up to $1.5 million. Another proposition would add a nonvoting student member to the school board.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.