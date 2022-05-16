Voters head to the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets, board seats and propositions

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets, board seats and propositions.

Districts are increasing spending on programs to help students recover from the pandemic. However, a large infusion of state aid has allowed them to stay within their tax caps. No local district is seeking to go over the tax cap. The average tax levy increase is just under 3%.

School districts are using the additional state aid to add or maintain programs that were implemented to help students recover learning lost or deal with social and emotional issues as a result of the pandemic. This includes after-school and school programs, more academic intervention teachers and social workers and counselors.

For more information on specific budgets, propositions and voting times, visit poststar.com.

Two local districts are seeking approval for capital projects. South Glens Falls is proposing a nearly $34 million project, which includes work at Oliver W. Winch Middle School including renovating the library, expanding the band room, modernizing locker rooms, refurbishing classrooms and relocating the seventh-grade science lab. There would also be a multi-purpose turf field installed at the high school campus.

Hartford Central School is seeking approval for an $8.86 million capital project, which includes renovating its cafeteria and building a dedicated space for the school’s performing arts department.

There are also competitive school board races in several districts. One of the more hotly contested one is in Lake George where seven candidates are seeking three, 3-year seats. Maryanne MacKenzie is the sole incumbent running for reelection. The other candidates are Linda Clark, Lisa Doster, Mario Fasulo, Chris Picard, Donna Prime and Gregg Sawdy.

One of the issues in the race is the district’s discussion of adopting a diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, policy. Clark and Doster are running as a ticket in opposition to the policy. Sawdy and Picard said at a candidates forum that they believe the policy was redundant or unnecessary.

Elsewhere, there are contested races in Argyle, Glens Falls, Granville, Greenwich, Hudson Falls, Johnsburg, Saratoga Springs, South Glens Falls and Whitehall.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320.

