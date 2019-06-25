{{featured_button_text}}
Hadley-Luzerne Public Library

Voters on Tuesday approved a new school district charter for the Hadley-Luzerne Public Library, which will allow it to expand its service area to the same boundary as Hadley-Luzerne Central School District. 

LAKE LUZERNE — The Hadley-Luzerne Public Library will now be known as Rockwell Falls Public Library after a vote to alter the charter was passed by school district voters Tuesday, with 241 votes for and 199 against.

Library officials introduced the proposition to secure sustainable funding for the library. Officials said the library will now be able to expand hours and services.

The new charter includes a rule that library trustees must elected. Only four candidates ran publicly and Stephanie Lansburg, Loretta Mulson, John Plantier and Deborah Rooks will serve three-year terms as the first-ever board of the newly formed library.

Burgess Ovitt received the most write-in votes for the fifth position, but the say is not final until he officially accepts the position.

Plantier said he was happy with the solid turnout.

“More people came out than expected. It was a pretty strong response and that’s good,” Plantier said. “This tells you that there’s a mandate to do what we said we wanted to do and we’re thrilled about that.”

Plantier said the board will receive some training from the state library system, and after that he is eager to get to work expanding the outreach of the library to local students, parents and seniors.

“We want to include everybody who may not be a part of the circle currently,” Plantier said.

With the proposition passed, the boundary for the library’s tax base now matches the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District boundary. However, library funding will be separate from school district budgets.

It also includes a provision that any increases to the budget in the future will be put to a popular vote as well.

Library and district officials calculated the new budget will cost about $18 per $100,000 worth of home value.

