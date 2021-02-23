Voters approve $16.78 million Hudson Falls school project

State aid would pick up about 90% of the cost. The remaining 10% will be bonded over 15 years. The project would increase taxes on the average home assessed at $150,000 by $7 per year. It is a $6 per year increase with the STAR exemption or $4 per year with enhanced STAR.

The state aid was a factor in another voter’s decision to vote for approval.

“If we don’t get it, someone else will,” said the man, who preferred not to give his name.

Another voter in favor of the project, who also declined to give his name, said the roofs in particular need to be addressed.

The price tag was a concern for Hudson Falls resident Karen Senior. She thought it was excessive and believes the district should focus more on the academics instead of the buildings.

“Get everyone back to school before we start spending money on a library we don’t use,” she said.

