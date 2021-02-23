Voters approve $16.78 million Hudson Falls school project

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls school district residents on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a proposed $16.78 million capital project to upgrade security at the main entrances, renovate the library and auditorium and replace roofs at the primary school and high school.
The vote was 275 in favor to 76 against.
“Thank you Hudson Falls Community! #HFTigerPride“ the district said in a statement on Twitter.
Interim Superintendent of Schools Jon Hunter could not immediately be reached for further comment on Tuesday.
He said previously that the next step would be for final design work to occur between February 2021 and May 2022. The goal is to complete construction by September 2023.
The library would be transformed into a media center with new technology and the auditorium would be upgraded with new technology, lighting, sound system and seating.
Other parts of the project include addressing code issues, upgrading the air filtration systems and installing more energy-efficient lights and windows.
Hudson Falls resident Ericka Albrecht was one of the “yes” voters.
“I went to school here and I know it’s important to have a nice, safe environment,” she said. “You want the best for your kids.”
State aid would pick up about 90% of the cost. The remaining 10% will be bonded over 15 years. The project would increase taxes on the average home assessed at $150,000 by $7 per year. It is a $6 per year increase with the STAR exemption or $4 per year with enhanced STAR.
The state aid was a factor in another voter’s decision to vote for approval.
“If we don’t get it, someone else will,” said the man, who preferred not to give his name.
Another voter in favor of the project, who also declined to give his name, said the roofs in particular need to be addressed.
The price tag was a concern for Hudson Falls resident Karen Senior. She thought it was excessive and believes the district should focus more on the academics instead of the buildings.
“Get everyone back to school before we start spending money on a library we don’t use,” she said.
