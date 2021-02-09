Voters approve $12 million Corinth school capital project

CORINTH — Residents on Tuesday approved a $12 million renovation project for Corinth Central School.
The vote was 190 in favor to 102 against what the district has dubbed the “Building Our Future, Restoring Our Past” project, which includes upgrades to the front of the middle and high school entrance, classroom renovations and an expansion and renovation of the auditorium.
Corinth Superintendent of Schools Mark Stratton said he felt “awesome” about the result and thanked the community for its support.
“Our district is the largest employer in town and quite frankly, the hub of the community. As our commitment to them, we’re going to continue to use our facilities to assist and support them in any way possible,” he said.
Turnout was a little light, which Stratton said may have been attributable to the cold, snowy weather. The district typically gets about 400 people voting on its May budget vote.
Stratton said he was not surprised about the outcome because the community is always supportive of its schools.
The district is in good shape fiscally and is planning to add at least one, and possible two, prekindergarten classes in next year’s budget. Now, Corinth will have upgraded facilities in a few years.
“There’s a lot of great things going on, and I couldn’t be more proud to lead this district,” he said.
The schedule calls for construction to take place from June 2022 through June 2023 and wrap up by the end of 2023.
Among the highlights of the project is upgrading the facade of the school building on Oak Street with new colors and siding. The bus canopy would be removed.
The auditorium would also be renovated and the capacity would be increased from 384 to 450. The floors and chairs would be replaced.
In addition, the science rooms would be upgraded with new cabinetry, storage space and furniture. Classrooms for social studies, special education, family and consumer science and technology also would be renovated.
Energy-saving LED lights would be installed throughout the campus.
At the elementary school, a new handicapped-accessible entrance would be constructed and new energy-efficient windows and light fixtures installed.
Voters around 6 p.m. expressed their support for the project.
“It needs to be done,” said Jessica Cooper. “The science rooms are disgusting. That auditorium is very old.”
Matt Crossman agreed that the science rooms are particularly antiquated and said the updates are needed sooner rather than later. “I would hate to see what it would cost if we waited a few more years,” he said.
Nancy and Peter Gunning said they both voted in favor. They have three children who went through the school system and they want current students to have excellent opportunities, they said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.