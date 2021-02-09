Voters approve $12 million Corinth school capital project

CORINTH — Residents on Tuesday approved a $12 million renovation project for Corinth Central School.

The vote was 190 in favor to 102 against what the district has dubbed the “Building Our Future, Restoring Our Past” project, which includes upgrades to the front of the middle and high school entrance, classroom renovations and an expansion and renovation of the auditorium.

Corinth Superintendent of Schools Mark Stratton said he felt “awesome” about the result and thanked the community for its support.

“Our district is the largest employer in town and quite frankly, the hub of the community. As our commitment to them, we’re going to continue to use our facilities to assist and support them in any way possible,” he said.

Turnout was a little light, which Stratton said may have been attributable to the cold, snowy weather. The district typically gets about 400 people voting on its May budget vote.

Stratton said he was not surprised about the outcome because the community is always supportive of its schools.

The district is in good shape fiscally and is planning to add at least one, and possible two, prekindergarten classes in next year’s budget. Now, Corinth will have upgraded facilities in a few years.