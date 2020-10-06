Voter registration deadline is Friday

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Elections is reminding people that Friday is the deadline to register to vote for this year’s general election.

People still have time to register. Voter registration forms are available in the lobby of the Warren County Human Services Building, which is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is the first building on the right side of the Warren County Municipal Center Campus in Queensbury.

Parking is available in front of the building. People must wear a face mask when entering the building.

They can fill out the form in their car and deposit it in the locked drop box in the lobby, and they will be ready to vote on Nov. 3. The drop box is emptied four to five times daily by Board of Elections staff and is in a locked, secure lobby that is monitored by Warren County security staff.

If people choose to mail the registration form, it must be postmarked by Oct. 9.

New York State also offers online opportunities to vote, and doing so online takes about 5 minutes. For more information, visit www.ny.gov/services/register-vote.

To find out about absentee ballot and early voting options this year, and other election-related topics, go to warrencountyny.gov/boe.

