Voter-initiated petition forces dissolution vote in village of Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — A referendum that could result in the dissolution of the village of Lake George as a government body will have a date set during the next Lake George Village Board meeting on June 20.

Village of Lake George officials announced in a news release on Wednesday that the village clerk had determined a petition from the village electorate seeking a vote on the dissolution was valid.

There are two ways to bring a matter before the public: The Village Board issues its own motion, or 10% of the electorate signs a petition and brings it to the village.

Mayor Robert Blais said that roughly 80 out of the 661 registered voters in the village signed the petition.

“That forces the vote,” he said. “This is not the Village Board changing their mind.”

The board intends to seek a state grant once again to cover as much as half of the expected $50,000 to hire a consultant for the reorganization study, according to the news release.

During a Village Board budget workshop meeting on March 7, Blais offered a resolution that determined that the board would not proceed with the dissolution study.

Blais stated that securing financing for a $24 million wastewater treatment plant was a priority. The resolution states that the board is in the process of securing funding for the plant and negotiating financing in excess of $8 million for the plant.

The resolution, which passed by a unanimous 5-0 vote in favor, stated that the dissolution of the village could impact financing for the plant and that this action was "in the best interest of all of our taxpayers."

The news release issued by the village states that the town of Lake George indicated that it would be willing to share the remaining cost of the study with the village.

"We decided in March not to (move forward with the study) because the timing was very poor, we felt, for the village," Blais said during a phone call on Friday. "However, a bunch of voters circulated a petition, and that means we must go ahead with the vote."

Along with securing financing for the wastewater treatment plant, the village is currently looking to fill positions. Those positions include a water clerk, a part-time planning and zoning clerk, a village clerk and purchasing agent.

The date of the vote will be made official by the board during its meeting on June 20, but Blais said that he thinks it will happen in early September.

Once a petition is brought forward, the village has 10 days to validate it. Once that is complete, a date for the vote must be set within 30 days of the petition validation.

"We're looking at when we usually hold elections. They are usually on a Tuesday, usually on the second Tuesday of the month. I'm just predicting that it's probably going to be somewhere around Sept. 13," he said.

The date of the vote must be set within 90 days of the announcement, according to Blais.

Blais said that, typically, villages that go into dissolution are small communities that don't have large budgets and can't get residents to run for office.

"The village of Lake George is not your average village," Blais said. "Our budget is over $6 million. This isn't your average village that goes into dissolution."

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

