Vote set Tuesday on proposal to build new Lake George school transportation facility

LAKE GEORGE — Residents of the Lake George Central School District will vote Tuesday on a proposition to build a $13.5 million transportation facility.

The polls will be open from noon to 7 p.m. at Lake George Elementary School at 69 Sun Valley Drive.

The district proposes to replace the aging garage, which was built in 1953 as an elementary school and then retrofitted into a transportation facility. The building received an unsatisfactory rating from the district’s architectural firm in 2020.

The plan calls for building a new facility on the existing elementary school property.

District officials say the project would not increase the tax burden. A total of $4 million will be tapped from the district’s capital reserves and another $1.5 million from capital funds.

The remaining money will be bonded over 30 years. The district receives 10% aid reimbursement from the state.

Superintendent of Schools John Luthringer said previously that the local share of the cost will replace debt coming off the books, so there will be no increase in taxes.