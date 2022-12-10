Vote on nearly $10M Fort Ann school project set for Wednesday

FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Central School District Board of Education is asking residents to vote on a $9.975 million capital project on Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. in the old gymnasium.

The proposed project is to repair the aging B wing and to install turf fields. Superintendent Justin Hoskins said it’s been a decade since the B wing has had work done.

Some of the needed repairs of the project were highlighted in the state’s inspection of the building. Hoskins said the changes will help the district stay in compliance with safety regulations.

“It (B wing) was an area that was flagged in our Building Conditions Survey, which is done by the state annually. They come in and kind of give the whole district a survey of what areas have to be redone or renovated so we comply with safety,” he said.

The funding for the multi-million dollar project is coming in the form of capital reserve funds that were established in 2018. The district is tapping $500,000 from unappropriated unassigned fund balance (savings), and $200,000 from accumulated debt reserve balance, according to Hoskins in a news release from Nov. 28.

The district also receives 76% state aid reimbursement and is using $86,680 in state EXCEL aid.

Fort Ann’s B wing will receive new safety equipment, ceiling tiles, floor tiles and more. There is also exterior building work proposed to repair crumbling masonry and replace window balances.

In the release, Hoskins said that some of the equipment is past the useful stages of its operation.

“Items such as our PA system and fire alarms are at the end of or well past their useful lives and have the ability to negatively impact the safety of students. In addition, the timing of the project is designed to coincide with debt coming off the books,” he said.

Hoskins said that ground won’t be broken until the spring of 2024 if the project passes, and the school will have other debts paid in full by the time construction begins. He added that it’s best for the district to take on capital projects to keep generating state building aid.

“By the time the bond for this project is issued, other debt will be paid off, which means that one revenue stream for the district, NYS Building Aid, will dry up,” he said.

“To continue generating NYS Building Aid, the best practice is for the district to plan and undertake capital projects. That way, the district can maintain and improve the learning environment, residents can protect their investment in the school facility and the district can ensure a stable and predictable tax levy for years to come.”

Turf fields

Another aspect of the project is installing turf athletic fields. Athletic Director Jason Humiston said in a video about the project that some of the athletic teams have only played a handful of games at home.

“We struggle with playing multiple games in a season here. ... It’s been seven years and we’ve been able to play five baseball games at home because of the pooling of the water,” he said.

The turf will need possible replacement every 8 to 10 years and Hoskins said the district’s building and grounds team will be learning how to extend the life of the field through the maintenance of the fields.

“Right now, we have a $200,000 repair reserve and we plan to keep adding funding to this reserve with surplus funds at the end of each fiscal year to keep adding it up,” Hoskins said.

Turf fields have lasted for about eight to 10 years on, but some newer fields can last at least 15 years.

“It also depends on how we take care of it,” he said.

There is building aid available down the line for replacement turf in the future, Hoskins said.

“We are taking proactive steps and plan to ensure the longest possible useful life for the turf,” he said.